Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We couldn't be more excited for the end of 2020.

Ring in 2021 With These 11 Pretty New Year's Nail Art Looks

We love nail art, and who doesn’t? It’s one of the simplest ways to elevate your beauty look, and many times it’s also easy to DIY. We’ve already covered Thanksgiving nail art and holiday nail art, so obviously the next thing on our list is New Year’s nail art (well, apart from our last-minute holiday shopping).

As we prepare to ring in 2021 we’re looking at pretty metallics, iridescent foils, gold decorations, and heck, even nail chains. We’re all about being a little extra, and these nail art looks definitely bring their A-game to the table. Scroll down to find our favorite New Year’s nail art ideas, and shop the products necessary to bring your favorite mani looks to life.

1. Golden disco party

Take your nail look to the next level with this metallic mani that will a) spark so much joy, b) look incredible on your Instagram feed, and c) lift your spirits as you enter the new year. To recreate, use nail glue to adhere gold decorations to your nails—so simple!

Shop it! KISS Maximum Speed False Nail Glue, $2.99, target.com

2. Metallic half moons

Glittery silver and gold have never felt more appropriate and party-ready than in this pretty mani. To recreate, use binder hole reinforcement stickers as stencils, then apply your polishes on the upper and lower parts of your nails.

Shop it! Up&UP Binder Hole Reinforcement Stickers, $0.99, target.com; Paintbox Power Couple Silver & Gold Nail Polish Duo, $40, paintbox.com

3. Silver dipped nails

Ombré nails are one of the easiest manicures you can recreate at home that will make your nails look like a million bucks. Start with a white base color, and once that’s dried, brush on your silver polish to the base of your nail and blend it in using a soft sponge.

Shop it! Sally Hansen Nail Polish in White Tea, $9.79, target.com; ILNP Silver Holographic Nail Polish, $10, amazon.com; Yueton Soft Sponge Set, $6.29, amazon.com

4. Sweater weather

If you’re ringing in the new year by celebrating with a night in, this cozy nail art may be for you. Although it looks tricky to accomplish, all you really need is a nail art stencil and some white polish—yes, really.

Shop it! Born Pretty Holiday Nail Template, $12.99, amazon.com; OPI Nail Polish in Do You Take Lei Away, $10.50, amazon.com

5. Arts and crafts

This unexpected mani achieves simplicity while still featuring glitter, foils, and stones. Start with one coat of glittery polish, then use your nail glue to adhere to your crystals and iridescent foils. How cute!

Shop it! Essie Luxeffects Nail Polish in Set In Stones, $8.99, target.com; BBTO Nail Foil Set, $8.99, amazon.com; Elcoho nail crystals, $9.99, amazon.com; KISS Maximum Speed False Nail Glue, $2.99, target.com

6. Something blue

Create this cute look by using a sponge to make an ombré French mani, glue on two baby rhinestones, and to top it off, paint the area under your nail with a baby blue nail lacquer for a fun surprise.

Shop it! ella + mila Nail Polish in My Baby Blue, $10.50, ulta.com; Elcoho Nail Crystals, $9.99, amazon.com; KISS Maximum Speed False Nail Glue, $2.99, target.com; Beauty MaxNail Design Brush Pen, $9.89, amazon.com

7. Shiny squiggles

Bring on the glitz and glam with simple squiggly lines that will match every one of your holiday dresses.

Shop it! Beauty MaxNail Design Brush Pen, $9.89, amazon.com; Essie ConcreteGlitter Nail Polish in Gold, $9, ulta.com; Essie Luxeffects Nail Polish in Set In Stones, $8.99, target.com

8. Starry days, starry nights

We love a clean, elegant nail look, and this mani fits that description to a tee. All you have to do to make this look at home is glue on star stickers and seal them with a topcoat. Voilà!

Shop it! MAC Glitter Glitter Brilliants, $12.99 (orig. $22), saksoffifth.com; Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat, $9.35 for a set of two, amazon.com

9. Nail decor

A pop of glitz is all you need to make a major nail statement.

Shop it! Comdoit Gold Nail Chains, $8.99, amazon.com; KISS Maximum Speed False Nail Glue, $2.99, target.com

10. A midwinter’s night dream

This dreamy nail art design will be all the talk way beyond your New Year’s at-home party.

Shop it! ORLY Nail Lacquer in Royal Navy, $7.49, sallybeauty.com; Beauty MaxNail Design Brush Pen, $9.89, amazon.com; KISS Maximum Speed False Nail Glue, $2.99, target.com; WOKOTO Gold Nail Art Decorations, $7.99, amazon.com

11. A friendly message

Say hello to the new year in more ways than one with this cute nail art design. Let your mani do the talking for you—you just focus on your holiday parties and setting your intentions for 2021. To recreate, take a slim nail art brush, dip it in gold polish, and write the word “hi” in gold over your base color.