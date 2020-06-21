Nails

If you love having gorgeous nails and staying on top of the latest nail art and nail polish color trends, then HelloGiggles has got you covered. We have have the scoop on all of the latest products and tools, how to upgrade your mani at home and keep your nails healthy, and how to copy the celebrity nail trends that everyone is talking about.

Most Recent

Zoë Kravitz and Florence Pugh's Go-To Manicurist Says "Nothing Beats" This Game-Changing Cuticle Oil
Shoppers with "brittle and short" nails say they transform into long tips.
This $20 Gel Nail Extensions Kit Is the Perfect Dupe for a Popular $114 Version
They blew up on TikTok, too.
Remove Acrylics at Home Without Ruining Your Natural Nails in 4 Easy, Expert-Backed Steps
The process is surprisingly easy.
These Custom-Fit Gel Nails Solved All My Issues With Press-Ons
The innovative brand uses 3D technology to ensure each nail has a perfect fit.
If You Love Gel and Acrylic Manicures, Shoppers Say You Need This $29 Nail Strengthening Kit
“I see a big improvement in my dry, ridged and weak nails.”
Zendaya's $9 Manicure Was Just As Much A Show-Stopper As Her Yellow Dress—and It's So Easy to Copy
Just swipe a on a few coats of this sandy shade and, violá, you're one step closer to celebrity status.
Advertisement

More Nails

The Hottest Trend in Professional Manicures? Ditching the Salon
COVID-19 jumpstarted a rise of independent nail techs who say they can offer a more intimate, artistic experience outside the salon.
8 People Share How They Overcame Their Cuticle-Picking Habits
Skin picking affects one in every 20 people.
15 Engagement Nail Polish Colors That Will Make Your Diamond *Pop*
These Press-On Nails Saved Me When Nail Salons Closed
The Best Nail Products from the 2021 Beauty Crush Awards
The Best Beauty Products from the 2021 Beauty Crush Awards

Long, Acrylic Nails Aren't New—Society Just Used to Call Them "Ghetto"

"We need to be very clear about how white supremacy is rooted in the beauty world, and that starts with a conversation."

All Nails

Stress Could Be Making Your Nails Weak and Dull—Here's How to Deal
7 Quick-Dry Nail Polishes That Are Good-to-Go In Under a Minute
12 Winter Nail Art Ideas That'll Sleigh
There's a Reason Your Cuticles Look Worse Than Ever—Here's How to Fix That
This Indie Brand Makes Chip-Free, Quick-Dry Nail Polishes That Last Over a Week
This Nourishing Serum Has Saved My Overly Washed Hands During Quarantine
These Genius Drops Will Dry Your At-Home Manicure in 80 Seconds Flat
I’ve Been Using These 7 Products to Fix My Dry, Damaged Nails at Home
29 Nail Art Designs for Halloween 2020, Inspired by Instagram
Over 1,000 Amazon Shoppers Love This $9 Nail Hack That Ensures Flawless DIY Manicures
I Tried the New Nail Polish That Dries in Just 45 Seconds
This At-Home Nail Polish Set is Like Fall in a Bottle
6 Clever Ways to Dry Your Nail Polish In Nearly No-Time
The 10 Best Pink Nail Polishes for Every Skin Tone
An Expert's Guide to Nail Shapes
The Nail Art Each Zodiac Sign Should Try, According to an Astrologer
How to Do Your Gel Extensions at Home, From Beginning to End
14 Pride-inspired nail art ideas to wear loud and proud
10 colorful nail polishes that mani pros will be wearing all summer
This drugstore cuticle oil has replenished my dry, cracked nails for good
Olive & June's quick-drying nail polish kit is curing my summertime FOMO
The game-changing manicure kit that sold out four times is back and brighter than ever
The 6 products keeping my nails in good shape during quarantine
This strengthening nail treatment instantly fixes my dry, brittle nails
This Nail Polish Lasts Over a Week and Dries In One Minute Flat
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright HelloGiggles. All rights reserved. Printed from https://hellogiggles.com