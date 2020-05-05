Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

13 Mother's Day Gifts for All the Beauty and Wellness-Loving Mamas in Your Life

With Mother's Day just around the corner (on Sunday, May 10th this year—mark your calendars if you haven't already), it's time to start thinking about ideas for the perfect Mother's Day gifts. You're going to want to show the moms and mom figures in your life (whether it's your own mom and/or grandma, friends who are new moms, aunts who raised you like their own, etc.) that you love and appreciate them for all the life lessons and guidance.

One thing that all moms need is some R&R, so we've compiled a list of 13 beauty and wellness-related Mother's Day gifts, from the ultra-luxe to the budget-friendly. Whether you're looking for CBD-infused treats or tried-and-tested skincare products, we've got something that every mom will enjoy. Shop our beauty and wellness Mother's Day guide below.

Wellness Mother's Day gifts:

1. Danika Faux Fur Slippers

$25.00 ( $38.00 save 34% ) SHOP IT Anthropologie

Help your mom feel cozy AF with these faux fur slippers. They come in three different colors, are made from polyester, and are perfect for all-day wear.

Soap Cherie Tranquility Bubble Bath

$32 SHOP IT Anthropologie

This elegant bubble bath will help give your mother the most relaxing night ever, as it's enriched with jojoba oil and vitamin E.

Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin Scent Surround Diffuser

Aromatherapy is a very real thing, so give your mother the gift of an uplifting atmosphere with this refreshing diffuser.

Prima Bath Gem 25mg CBD Bath Soak for Relaxation and Recovery

Let mom relax with this CBD bath soak. Trust us, she'll love it.

Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask

Help your mama get some beauty sleep with this pretty sleep mask. If pink isn't her go-to color, it's also available in black, beige, and dark grey.

Bath and Body Works Endless Weekend 3-Wick Candle

An uplifting candle will always set a relaxed mood, and this one has notes of Bubbly Champagne, Sparkling Berries, Juicy Tangerine with Essential Oils. With "Thank You Mom" on it, how could you resist?

Mother's Day beauty gifts:

Clinique Twice the Moisture Set

$57.80 ( $68.00 save 15% ) SHOP IT Nordstrom

This Clinique skincare set will make a mom's heart leap with joy and her skin looking fresh. It includes the Different Moisturizing Lotion+, Clarifying Lotion 2 Twice A Day Exfoliator, and All About Clean Liquid Facial Soap Mild.

Sephora Facial Sculpting Set

This facial tool won't just help your mama sculpt her face, but will also allow her to massage her skin and relax during the process.

Drybar The Baby Brush Crush Mini Heated Straightening Brush

This mini styler will make at-home straightening a breeze. Plus, the travel-friendly size will allow its owner to take it with her wherever she goes.

Prima Night Magic 300mg CBD Intensive Face Oil

This CBD oil will help hydrate, calm, and soften skin thanks to its nutrient and antioxidant-rich formula. Tell her to use it after applying moisturizer, or before using one of her facial sculpting tools.

Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris Eau de Parfum Set

$128 SHOP IT Nordstrom

A three-piece perfume set will make your mom feel fun and ageless, and why not treat her to a luxury set she'll definitely love and use? This YSL gift comes with a full-size eau de perfume, body lotion, and a travel-size eau de erfum, from the romantic Mon Paris collection.

Love Beauty and Planet Murumuru Butter and Rose Hand Cream

How gorgeous is the packaging on this cute, eco-friendly hand cream?

Olive and June Studio Box