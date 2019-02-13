Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Though Milk Makeup has most recently had us talking about its Kush line of cannabis-infused beauty products (like mascara and lip glaze), never forget that the chic, millennial-targeted, cool-girl brand first gave us favorites like super-bold Eye Pigments and three different shades of holographic highlighter.

With pigment in mind, Milk Makeup has officially reformulated its Lip Colors to make the bullet lipsticks even creamier and more pigmented than before. Blended with bamboo-derived blurring powder, the new Lip Colors allow you to get a full-coverage, demi-matte application in just one swipe.

What’s more is that Milk Makeup has redone the product’s packaging, making it sleeker than before. The cases also now feature a metal over-shell and magnetic closure. Oh, and the actual lipstick bullet is a larger teardrop shape, meaning you can basically apply it with your eyes closed and not mess up.

milk-makeup-set.jpeg Credit: Milk Makeup

Finally, Milk Makeup has added three new shades to the Lip Colors lineup, bringing the range to a nice, round 10. The new shades are Skillz (a peachy nude), Hype (a smoky mauve shade), and Deuces (a rosy nude).

Shop our favorite Milk Makeup Lip Colors below, and find the full collection on milkmakeup.com starting today, and at Sephora as of March 8th.

Milk Makeup Lip Color in “Name Drop”



This bright, orangey red will be your go-to bright shade this summer.

Milk Makeup Lip Color in “New Whip”



Perfect for when you want to hide wine-stained lips.

Milk Makeup Lip Color in “Skillz”