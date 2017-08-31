Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's here, peaches! Too Faced's coveted Peaches and Cream collection just landed at Sephora

Are you sitting down? Because you’ll be swooning as soon as you realize that today’s the big day: Too Faced’s Peaches and Cream collection landed and is ready to make our dreams come true. These 11 new peach-perfect products are here to totally change the way we do our makeup, and we can’t wait to try them all.

After months of waiting, we hardly know where to begin. This expansive, comprehensive makeup collection features just about every kind of product you need to create a beautiful, sweet face. You name it, this collection has it, and in a wide assortment of gorgeous shades, too.

Too Faced’s Peaches and Cream collection is now available exclusively online and in-stores at Sephora.

Never has there been a better time to use that peach emoji.

With this collection, Too Faced is hoping to revolutionize how we perceive matte makeup and usher us into an era of the “modern matte.” This is not your grandma’s matte makeup, pals. Now you can get a peaches and cream complexion, no matter what your skin tone.

Here’s what’s available in the Too Faced Peaches and Cream collection.

1Just Peachy Velvet Matte Eyeshadow Palette, $45

JUST-PEACHY-PALETTE.png Credit: Sephora

This palette features 12 rich matte shades of warm peaches, buttery creams, and rich browns. The formula is infused with ingredients that make it comfortable, blendable, highly pigmented, and best of all, smell like peaches and cream.

2Peach Perfect Comfort Matte Foundation, $36

PERFECT-PEACH-MATTE-FOUNDATION.png Credit: Sephora

There are 12 shades of this comfortable, long-wearing, matte foundation. It creates the perfect smooth canvas that is never cakey or flakey, keeping your skin moisturized and beautifully matte.

3Peach Kiss Moisture Matte Lipstick, $21

PEACHES-CREAM-LIPSTICK.png Credit: Sephora

You better skedaddle on over to Sephora, because most of these lipstick shades are already sold out! These beautiful, velvety, one-swipe lipsticks cannot be missed.

4Sweetie Pie Radiant Matte Bronzer, $30

SWEETIE-PIE-BRONZER.png Credit: Sephora

This must-have bronzer includes four beautiful shades: Candied Peach (pink); Caramelized Peach (light brown); Golden Peach (medium brown); and Bronzed Peach (dark brown). They blend together and give you a soft, luminous look.

5Peach Blur Translucent Smoothing Finishing Powder, $30

Peach-Blur.png Credit: Sephora

This innovative new color-correcting powder has a universally flattering peach tone that blurs imperfections, visibly brightens skin, and smells like peaches and cream.

6Peach Mist Mattifying Setting Spray, $32

PEACH-MIST.png Credit: Sephora

It doesn’t get more refreshing than this oil-controlling setting spray. This weightless spray controls shine for 12 hours and keeps your makeup in place while smelling like peaches and sweet fig cream.

7Primed and Peachy Cooling Matte Perfecting Primer, $32

Primed-and-peachy.png Credit: Sephora

This cooling, mattifying primer blurs, smooths, and brightens your complexion, giving you a soft-focus finish.

8Peach My Cheeks Melting Powder Blush, $30

Peach-my-cheeks-blush.png Credit: Sephora

In a twist on your classic blush, this buttery formula transforms into a lightweight powder once it’s applied. Get a soft, blendable flush with a matte finish in one of six available shades.

9Peach Frost Melting Powder Highlighter, $30

peach-frost-melting-powder.png Credit: Sephora

Similar to the blush, this cream highlighter transforms to a powder once applied. The champagne peach glow illuminates your skin beautifully.

10Bronze Peach Melting Powder Bronzer, $30

bronzed-peach-melting-powder.png Credit: Sephora

This buttery cream-to-powder bronzer adds dimension and delivers a soft bronze, satiny glow.

11Peach Perfect Mattifying Setting Powder, $32

perfect-peach-setting-powder.png Credit: Sephora

This lightweight, comfortable, mattifying loose powder comes in a universal peach tint that visibly brightens skin while creating a silky-smooth, matte finish.

Holy cow, that is one spectacular collection.