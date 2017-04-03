This "Beetlejuice"-inspired Everlasting Liquid Lipstick from Kat Von D is launching tomorrow
When we first found out the new Kat Von D Everlasting liquid lipstick was Beetlejuice-inspired, we were freaking out! We immediately thought the lipstick shade would have lime green, bright blue, and purple in it. Luckily, the new Everlasting lipstick shade that is inspired by one of our favorite characters is still totally wearable. Though she may be a little blue, her hair and lips are the perfect pink color. So, of course, Kat made the Miss Argentina Everlasting liquid lipstick a perfect fuchsia.
The new lipstick shade is launching part of the monthly new colors of Everlasting Lipstick released on Sephora.com. The lipsticks run $20, each, and we love how pigmented and soft they go on. We totally think that the beauty brand nailed their latest hue.
The new shade is premiering a day ahead of the First Wednesday schedule, but we aren’t complaining.
If we knew then that this shade of lipstick would be made now, our minds would have been blown!
This lipstick is so fun and versatile. We love the glossy high fashion lip done by KVD artist, Kelsey.
We suddenly know exactly what we want to be for Halloween.
Get your wallets ready now, because this is one Kat Von D Everlasting lipstick shade that you’ll want to order three times.