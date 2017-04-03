This "Beetlejuice"-inspired Everlasting Liquid Lipstick from Kat Von D is launching tomorrow

When we first found out the new Kat Von D Everlasting liquid lipstick was Beetlejuice-inspired, we were freaking out! We immediately thought the lipstick shade would have lime green, bright blue, and purple in it. Luckily, the new Everlasting lipstick shade that is inspired by one of our favorite characters is still totally wearable. Though she may be a little blue, her hair and lips are the perfect pink color. So, of course, Kat made the Miss Argentina Everlasting liquid lipstick a perfect fuchsia.