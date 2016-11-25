This Beauty blogger is giving us so many ideas for our holiday makeup looks
There is a whole lot of magic that surrounds the holiday season. That’s why it’s always fun to bust out our makeup looks for those parties and get-togethers we’re invited to. If you don’t have a lot to pull from other than the typical winged black liner, glittery eyeshadow, and red lipstick, this beauty blogger has you covered. Her holiday looks are giving us life! Some of us are gifted when it comes to makeup application and creativity, and this 19-year-old beauty blogger has a knack for creating eye makeup that dazzles, wows, and is perfection for the holiday season. She’s the same beauty guru who brought us the knife eyeliner trend. So, yeah, she’s talented!
Meet Nasia Belli — who shares her creative holiday makeup looks on her Instagram account.
Her holiday makeup looks are different from the typical ones we see and that’s why we love them so much. Instead of showcasing an entire look that screams winter holidays, she pulls off an ultra-glam, yet festive eye look!
Like this one where she drew a Santa hanging off her eyeliner.
She makes it look so easy that shared this quick video of her drawing the Santa since so many people questioned if it was real.
Yes, she is that good!
And this one screams candy cane and snowfalls.
She does an adorable snowman, which is fitting for anyone who loves a green colored Christmas.
We’re LOVING this green glitter and candy cane look because honestly, you could wear it to work.
If you want something bold, this Rudolph look will make everyone stop you in their tracks. Plus, it will make them smile from ear to ear.
We are living for this Christmas tree. This beauty blogger’s attention to detail is insane too. Look at that adorable present!
She creates all these looks using typical makeup brands, which gives us hope that we can recreate them too.
All you have to muster up is a steady hand and you can be rocking this adorable gingerbread man.
Look at these stockings hung on the liner with care. We’re speechless!
Belli is seriously talented and thanks to her, we have a feeling our office makeup is going to look a lot more festive this year.