This Beauty blogger is giving us so many ideas for our holiday makeup looks

There is a whole lot of magic that surrounds the holiday season. That’s why it’s always fun to bust out our makeup looks for those parties and get-togethers we’re invited to. If you don’t have a lot to pull from other than the typical winged black liner, glittery eyeshadow, and red lipstick, this beauty blogger has you covered. Her holiday looks are giving us life! Some of us are gifted when it comes to makeup application and creativity, and this 19-year-old beauty blogger has a knack for creating eye makeup that dazzles, wows, and is perfection for the holiday season. She’s the same beauty guru who brought us the knife eyeliner trend. So, yeah, she’s talented!