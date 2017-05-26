We want to go glamping after seeing the new Tartelette eyeshadow palette from Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte Cosmetics’s Tartelette Toasted Palette will make its way into our clutches come this autumn, so we’ll have to seriously practice our patience ’til then.

Doesn’t it make you want to go glamping? With the fire design and cheeky shadow names like Flame and Cozy?

This lovely combination of sumptuous hues in mauves and earth tones appears to come with multiple finishes, so you’ll be able to wear your makeup any way you want. Jazz it up or down depending on your mood without having to reach for outside help from other shadows.

Can we talk about what a roll Tarte has been on recently? The hits really just keep on coming and we don’t want them to ever stop. Well, our bank accounts would probably appreciate it if they slowed their roll, but our hearts want more makeup.

Don’t mind us, we’ll be over here still drooling over Tarte’s new Clay Foundation Sticks.

And how are we supposed to live without the new Amazonian Clay contour kit?

The answer is simple: we can’t. But, we digress.

The Tartelette Toasted Palette will just have to remain in our dreams til the fall.