We want to go glamping after seeing the new Tartelette eyeshadow palette from Tarte Cosmetics
We’re still coming down from the high of the past couple weeks of Tarte reveals and releases, but if you think they’re going to give us a chance to catch our breath, you’re super wrong. Tarte announced a new Tartelette eyeshadow palette called Toasted over on Instagram, and you’re about to fall in love at first sight. Even with the quickest of glances, we can tell that this 12-shade palette is going to rule our faces for the entirety of fall. It’s full of rich, decadent shades that have us yearning for red and orange leaves on trees and some spiced wine.
Tarte Cosmetics’s Tartelette Toasted Palette will make its way into our clutches come this autumn, so we’ll have to seriously practice our patience ’til then.
Doesn’t it make you want to go glamping? With the fire design and cheeky shadow names like Flame and Cozy?
This lovely combination of sumptuous hues in mauves and earth tones appears to come with multiple finishes, so you’ll be able to wear your makeup any way you want. Jazz it up or down depending on your mood without having to reach for outside help from other shadows.
Can we talk about what a roll Tarte has been on recently? The hits really just keep on coming and we don’t want them to ever stop. Well, our bank accounts would probably appreciate it if they slowed their roll, but our hearts want more makeup.
Don’t mind us, we’ll be over here still drooling over Tarte’s new Clay Foundation Sticks.
And how are we supposed to live without the new Amazonian Clay contour kit?
The answer is simple: we can’t. But, we digress.
The Tartelette Toasted Palette will just have to remain in our dreams til the fall.
Are you as pumped about its arrival as we are? We love having some beautiful new products to look forward to, even if they are over a season away. We all need something to get us through the day, so why not some pictures of a beautiful new palette. Yes, please!