Sarah Hyland Used a $4 Eyeshadow Palette for Her Golden Globes Beauty Look

We stan Sarah Hyland, whether it's for her body positive messages, talented performances, or her ever-evolving beauty looks. Another thing we stan are TikTok-viral makeup products. So when our two loves came together for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, it's safe to say that we were obsessed. Even more so, Hyland's entire makeup look was created with e.l.f. cosmetics, which are famous for being high quality and affordable.

"Sarah and I wanted to create a classic look that complimented her new auburn tresses," said celebrity makeup artist Allan Avendano. "I was inspired to bring warmth and glow to this look to let her radiant skin shine with a sun-kissed complexion, a classic shimmery eye, and a nude lip to highlight her features and statement red dress."

To create her eye makeup look, Avendano primed the eyes with e.l.f.'s Putty Eye Primer (a Beauty Crush Award winner). Then, he used the brand's new Mint Melt Eyeshadows (which cost just $4) to make her eyes pop. He dusted the lighter brown shade over the eyelid as a base color, then, on the outer corners, he applied the darker brown shade to create a soft blended cat-eye shape, bringing the shade into the crease. To finish, he used the creamy shimmer shade on the center of her lids to add a twinkle that catches the light. Once the eyeshadow was done, he applied two coats of the e.l.f.'s Lash It Loud mascara to make her eyes pop.

e.l.f. Mint Melt Eyeshadows $4 SHOP IT e.l.f.