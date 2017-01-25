Lucy Hale's olive green nails are giving us G.I. Jane vibes — here's how you can recreate her look

We love Lucy’s nails, and is she starting a new trend ? They’re giving us serious G.I. Jane vibes! A little bit army green, a little bit grey! Whatever color they really are, they’re certainly fierce . The shade even matches Lucy’s greenish hazel eyes.

This olive is anything but drab, and it looks like it would flatter most skin tones. What we’re getting at is that these nails could be a new neutral. Plus, they’ll be a nice transitional color to take your digits from winter to spring!