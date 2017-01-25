Lucy Hale's olive green nails are giving us G.I. Jane vibes — here's how you can recreate her look
Lucy Hale’s olive green nails are the stuff our forest colored dreams are made of.
We love Lucy’s nails, and is she starting a new trend? They’re giving us serious G.I. Jane vibes! A little bit army green, a little bit grey! Whatever color they really are, they’re certainly fierce. The shade even matches Lucy’s greenish hazel eyes.
This olive is anything but drab, and it looks like it would flatter most skin tones. What we’re getting at is that these nails could be a new neutral. Plus, they’ll be a nice transitional color to take your digits from winter to spring!
Whether the Pretty Little Liars star is turning heads with her fabulous lob haircut, or inciting side-eye with her “baby hairs” comment, she’s definitely holding our attention as firmly as that espresso cup she’s sipping from.
If you’d like to copy Lucy’s camo-esque fingers, here are some dupes to try:
Olive for Green by OPI
A piney evergreen from OPI’s Infinite Shine collection, which is $12.
Derelict by Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics
A glittery version with gold flecks from the one and only OCC. It’s only $10!
Noot by Zoya
Cute name, cuter polish! Zoya has a seriously great selection of greens, and it’s only $10.
Yara by Zoya
Another olive with subtle gold shimmer. Also, only $10!
Hunter by Zoya
Told you they had good greens! Hunter is a little more on the true forest side but we adore it. It’s only $10!
Sloane Ranger by Butter London
A little lighter and grayer, from the impressively 8-free British nail company, which is $15.
I Make the Money Honey by Morgan Taylor
You can pull off some cool monochrome nail art with the lacquer selection from Morgan Taylor, which is $13.92.
How will you be rocking this G.I. Jane-inspired color that we’re swooning over?