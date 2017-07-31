Fresh Beauty took one of our favorite ice cream toppings and put it in a lip balm

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As if the summer heat wasn’t doing it’s best to constantly make us crave ice cream, one of our favorite brands has gone and made a lip balm flavor out of our favorite toppings. Fresh Beauty’s new Sugar Lip Caramel is not only making us desperate for a sweet treat, but it looks to be an innovative way to take care of our delicate lip skin.

If anyone knows lip treatments, it’s Fresh Beauty — they’ve prioritized lip care more than just about any other beauty brand. We wholly trust them and their products, and we are thrilled that their latest is such a tasty sweet treat. We can’t wait to try it.

The Fresh Sugar Lip Caramel Hydrating Balm is available now for $18.

Doesn’t it look absolutely delectable?

You really can’t beat the price for this sweet smelling, tasty balm with a cushion feel that locks in moisture so you don’t have to worry about your lips getting chapped. This incredibly rich balm not only lasts 24 hours, but it gives you a velvety shine without leaving your lips feeling sticky — a must.

So many flavored lip balms are incredibly gimmicky in that they don’t actually last long or are made with drying ingredients like alcohol to get you addicted to them, which totally defeats the purpose of being hydrating.

The caramel scent and flavor is a bonus!

It’s enriched with moisture-preserving sugar and nutrients to fight against dehydration, moisturize, smooth, and soften. Sounds ideal to us.