Lips

Consider your hunt for the best lipstick over. HelloGiggles knows what's up when it comes to all things lip-related, from the best lipsticks and lip glosses for your skin tone to makeup tutorials and experts tips. Plus, find how to make your lipstick stay on all day, which lip plumpers actually work and more.

Most Recent

I'm a Beauty Editor, and This All-Natural Tinted Lip Oil Is My Latest Obsession
I can't stop raving about this one.
This Victoria Beckham-Invented Lip Tint Cures Dry Lips While Making Them Look Incredible
It handles masks, dinner, and super-dry lips.
Shoppers Love Chrissy Teigen's Secret Weapon for "Amplified" Lips
"If you have lips like me, this is bomb."
These Lip Glosses Will Give You All the Shimmer and Shine with None of the Stickiness
"They say my lip gloss is cool, my lip gloss be poppin."
From Frosted Lips to Obvious Liner, Here Are the '90s Lip Trends Making a Comeback
Naomi Campbell and J.Lo were all about the super-glossy lips we're seeing everywhere now.
I've tried dozens of lip treatments for dry, chapped lips and this is the best one
Rihanna created the most luxurious-feeling and hydrating lip balm on the market.
More Lips

Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories has a new matte lip crayon in 12 bold shades—and it's only $18 on Amazon
8 long-lasting lipsticks that are totally kiss-proof
Pucker up! These are the best lip-plumping glosses that actually deliver
Proceeds from Lipslut's new "Impeach" lip gloss help elect marginalized women
These drugstore matte lipsticks won't dry out your lips (we promise)
I've Tried Hundreds Of Liquid Lipsticks, and This $8 One Is By Far the Best

Metallic lipsticks you can (and should!) wear every day

All Lips

Friday Faces: Creamsicle lipstick is the bright, poppy trend to get on board with this summer
A J.K. Rowling-inspired lipstick is coming, and we need to "accio" it to our makeup bag ASAP
I tried Maybelline's new matte crayon lipstick line, and I can finally give my glosses a break
12 SPF-packed products to keep in your purse so you can safely beach bum all summer
This Disney's The Lion King makeup collab is so good, you'll want to sing "Hakuna Matata"
Exclusive: Wet n Wild launches Crystal Cavern Collection, which includes fragrance for the first time ever
Bite Beauty's Agave Lip Care line is now totally clean, vegan, and cruelty-free
Here's how to copy Sabrina Spellman's goth berry lip on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
The best drugstore beauty buys to stock up on for spring
These Are the 10 Red Lipsticks We've Been Using For Years
Milk Makeup's cannabis-infused Kush Lip Balm is available in four new shades
A Clueless lip gloss set is here, and we're totally butt-crazy in love with it
The winners of the HelloGiggles 2019 Beauty Crush Awards
Milk Makeup reformulated its beloved Lip Colors—and added new shades
15 space-age, holographic lip glosses that are actually totally wearable
Tarte has a makeup brush shaped like a wine glass, and we're obsessed
KKW Beauty is launching a total of four red lipsticks, which is good news for nude lip haters
CoverGirl's new lippies are like if a balm, lipstick, and gloss had a baby
Ruth Bader Ginsburg—hero and national treasure—just got her own lipstick
I tried on every shade of Maybelline's new "universally flattering" lipstick line
Ayesha Curry shared the unconventional marriage advice that keeps her decade-long relationship strong
Kylie Cosmetics is having a massive sale on bullet lipsticks, so stock up like your life depends on it
I tried Covergirl's Full Spectrum collection, and it inspired me to play with color
Exclusive: How to copy Constance Wu's "woodland fairy" makeup look at the 2019 Golden Globes
18 lip care products to include in your skin care routine, because your lips need love too
