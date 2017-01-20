Kevyn Aucoin Beauty is taking ombré makeup to a whole new level with their new highlighters

There’s no brand quite like Kevyn Aucoin Beauty when it comes to excellent products that just so happen to also be beautiful to look at! Their latest, two Neo Light palettes, have just about the prettiest ombré product design we’ve ever seen! We can’t say we’re surprised, as what’s been an enduring part of Kevyn’s legacy was his attention to detail. He was nothing if not someone who saw the beauty in everything, and that extended to his products. It’s a tribute to his memory that this aesthetic is still being upheld through his brand. Can’t you just see him LOVING this?

The Neo Light palettes will be available at Sephora online on January 31st, and in stores on February 1st, so not too much longer to wait now!

Aren’t they totally gorgeous?

The Neo-Limelight and Neo-Highlighter palettes will be available for $58, each.

You can use them separately or combine them to create a beautiful, luminescent glow. Try them on your cheekbones, your browbone, your collarbones and more! They’re too good to be true!

The Neo-Highlighter comes in more neutral, sandy tones for a natural, radiant glow.

neo-highlighter.png Credit: Kevyn Aucoin Beauty

The Neo-Limelight is an iridescent, purple-tinged highlighter so highly pigmented you’ll be able to see your glimmering face from space!

neo-limelight.png Credit: Kevyn Aucoin Beauty

It’s not much longer now til these beauties are out and ready to be swiped on our precious faces, but if you’re worried about them selling out, head over to their site and pre-order them! That way, you’ll be the first to get them in your clutches!