15 Holiday Makeup Ideas to Inspire Your Decked-Out Looks This Season

Who says you need eyeshadow to create a strong eye makeup look? Not us. These high-quality eyeliners allow users to draw on highly pigmented lines that stay put all day. For best results, opt for an eyeliner that has both liquid and pencil options (like Tarte’s Double Take Eyeliner), which will make it easy to create a beauty look with different textures and finishes. Pencils tend to have more of a matte finish, can often be used on the waterline, and work as a great primer for liquid liners, whereas liquid liners tend to be more pigmented and have shinier finishes. Choose your battle weapon.