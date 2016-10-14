Hailey Baldwin shows off her poppin' highlighter and guess what — it's from her new makeup line

We weren’t surprised to hear that model Hailey Baldwin was jumping on the makeup line collaboration train. It’s proven to be highly lucrative and we’re glad to hear about more young women taking advantage of the business opportunities that head their way. Hailey is partnering with Australian beauty brand ModelCo. on the affordable, 25-piece, limited-edition line.

Talk about a serious glow! That shimmering, golden sheen is super flattering on her skin tone and is reflecting some major light. We can already tell it’s going to be an ultra-high quality product. I mean, we can see how highly pigmented it is from here! So often highlighters are too light and melt away into your skin after five minutes, but we have a feeling that this guy is gonna be worth our while.