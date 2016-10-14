Hailey Baldwin shows off her poppin' highlighter and guess what — it's from her new makeup line
We weren’t surprised to hear that model Hailey Baldwin was jumping on the makeup line collaboration train. It’s proven to be highly lucrative and we’re glad to hear about more young women taking advantage of the business opportunities that head their way. Hailey is partnering with Australian beauty brand ModelCo. on the affordable, 25-piece, limited-edition line.
Hailey gave us a peek at the highlighter from her line and it is seriously LIT — literally and figuratively!
Talk about a serious glow! That shimmering, golden sheen is super flattering on her skin tone and is reflecting some major light. We can already tell it’s going to be an ultra-high quality product. I mean, we can see how highly pigmented it is from here! So often highlighters are too light and melt away into your skin after five minutes, but we have a feeling that this guy is gonna be worth our while.
It’s no surprise that Hailey would want a high-quality highlighter in her makeup line, as she’s always cutting glass with those stunning cheekbones.
She and Bella always find their light!
We can’t wait to see what’s in the rest of the line, but we’re sure it’s going to be reflective of her easy-going, yet glam, California cool-girl style!
We’ll be waiting with bated breath to see what else she’s got coming out, and be ready when it drops! Because if there’s something the beauty world can’t get enough of, it’s highlighters!