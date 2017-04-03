Good news for winged eyeliner lovers across the pond: You can now get the Vamp Stamp on this UK website

A UK website has made it possible for winged eyeliner lovers to get the Vamp Stamp shipped anywhere in the world!

The stamp is a two-sided, wing-shaped tool that comes in two sizes, medium and large. To use, coat the stamp in gel or liquid liner (the brand makes their own eyeliner ink), line it up with the corner of your eye, and stamp! That’s it. You’ve just achieved impeccable wings AND probably saved yourself a ton of time.

Until now, the LA-based brand was only available Stateside, but now folks in the land of eyeliner icon Amy Winehouse can get their hands on the product. You can apparently order from and ship to all countries from Cult Beauty. It might not solve all the world’s problems, but at least people everywhere can have the perfect winged liner.

That time the Vamp Stamp squad visited Hello Giggles HQ!

You can use the Vamp Stamp with any gel or liquid eyeliner but of course, the brand’s own eyeliner ink will do the trick.

