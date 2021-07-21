Glossier's New Bronzer Gave Me the Goddess Glow of My Dreams

If you've ever wanted a bronzer that looks like skin, can sculpt your face, and gives you that lit-from-within glow, Solar Paint is your answer. I had the opportunity to try the bronzer before its official launch, and I was impressed. (This is coming from someone who despite working in beauty, rarely finds a "wow" product.) I have medium, olive-toned skin, so I used the shade "Heat" to give my face some extra-high cheekbones and a just-came-back-from-yachting-with-Harry-Styles glow. Solar Paint gave my skin the perfect shadow-like depth I've only ever dreamed of achieving, and it stayed put all day despite the New York heat and my stubbornness to bike everywhere. In just one day, I became a loyal fan.