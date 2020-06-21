Face
Your face is a canvas, so treat it with care! HelloGiggles has the latest news about face makeup products–from foundations and concealers to the latest and greatest face powders and skin primers that everyone is raving about. Plus, find expert skincare tips that will help keep your face looking fresh and clear.
I tried Fenty's new hydrating foundation, and here's how it looked on my very oily skin
I tried Pat McGrath's new foundation, and it changed my mind about light-coverage foundations
Turns out, you really shouldn't be washing your face in the shower—here's why
We found the drugstore BB cream that is better than most foundations
Swap your heavy foundation for these melt-proof BB creams this summer