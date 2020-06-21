Eyes

Want to sharpen your eye makeup skills and learn about the best mascaras, eye shadows, and eyeliners out there? Then you've come to the right place. HelloGiggles has the lowdown on sultry new eyeshadow palettes, under-eye concealers, and other foolproof, celebrity-approved products. Plus, learn how to apply a smokey eye and master more eyelash and eyebrow trends.

My Grandmother, Mother, and I All Use This $12 Thickening Mascara
It's a cult classic for a reason.
10 Statement-Making Eyeshadows to Make You Stand Out
Fuchsia, glitter, and color-changing shades galore!
This $21 Eyelash Curler Is Backed by Lizzo's Makeup Artist
It creates a natural-looking volume.
This $20 Heated Eyelash Curler from Amazon Works Better Than Any Eyelash Curler I've Tried
My mascara thanked me later.
This Lash- and Brow-Boosting Serum Is So Effective, Shoppers Are Giving It 'Holy Grail' Status
And unlike expensive prescription treatments, it's only $49.
This "Magic" French Eye Cream Gets Rid of Deep Wrinkles, Puffiness, and Circles
And it's gentle on sensitive skin.
These Eye Patches Make Me Look Like I Got Fillers After Just One Use
They're formulated with hyaluronic acid and peptides to address signs of stress and aging.
Madelaine Petsch Relies On This $4 Holographic Eye Mask to Get Rid of Dark Circles
An under-eye mask that's selfie-worthy and affordable? Sold.
I Used to Spend Over $200 a Month on Eyelash Extensions—Until I Found This Volumizing Mascara
This $9 volumizing mascara makes me look like I'm wearing falsies
I tested a ton of clean mascaras, and these are the 6 best ones
Get Sky-High Lashes With These 9 Eyelash Growth Serums

20 mascaras that will give you seriously sky-high lashes

This gift set from Amazon's best-selling mascara brand includes three tubes for just $13
I was never a falsies person until I tried these magnetic eyelashes
Khloé Kardashian's trick for long lashes is this $12 vitamin E oil from Amazon
What is brow lamination? An expert explains the latest Insta-beauty trend
Everything You Need to Know About Getting Eyelash Extensions
Amazon's best-reviewed mascara claims to lengthen eyelashes by 300%
These volumizing mascaras make Emilia Clarke the "Mother of Lashes"
The best waterproof mascaras to keep you glam through rain, sweat, and tears
Lady Gaga's new eyeliner is already an Amazon bestseller—shop everything from Haus Laboratories here
Chloe and Halle Bailey's makeup artist broke down the sisters' Euphoria-inspired eye makeup look from the Teen Choice Awards
This new brightening eye cream is so good, it makes me look like I got Botox
Friday Faces: Colored mascara is the easiest way to punch up your makeup routine right now
You couldn't have paid me to wear red eyeshadow until I tried this Amazon-exclusive palette—and now I'm obsessed
This lash serum is Walmart's most popular beauty product, and we can't believe how affordable it is
12 SPF-packed products to keep in your purse so you can safely beach bum all summer
Friday Faces: Neon inner corner eyeshadow is the psychedelic trend to try this weekend
Friday Faces: The coolest double liner makeup to inspire your face beat this weekend
This Disney's The Lion King makeup collab is so good, you'll want to sing "Hakuna Matata"
Over 2,000 people are obsessed with this $13 eyeshadow primer on Amazon
I tested Fenty's Vivid Liquid Liner Trios through a hot subway commute
HelloGiggles' resident eyeliner snob tries the new Kat Von D Beauty Ultra Ink Liner
Exclusive: Wet n Wild launches Crystal Cavern Collection, which includes fragrance for the first time ever
The best drugstore beauty buys to stock up on for spring
I tried this DIY eyelash growth hack to see if it was legit
Jackie Cruz tells us why being the face of Kat Von D Beauty's new mascara is a dream for her
