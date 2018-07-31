A highlighter-obsessed writer gives an honest review of the new Charlotte Tilbury Bar of Gold palette

Let me preface this review by saying that my favorite makeup product has always been highlighter. When strobing became a thing, you better believe I walked into the office every day with cheekbones that looked like the angel rays of Beyoncé were shining upon them. My life literally changed the day Pat McGrath launched her Skin Fetish highlighter. Take a look inside of my bathroom—which basically looks like a hoarder robbed several Sephoras—and most of the makeup in there consists of shimmery powders and creams. I tell you all of this so that you understand my unique qualifications for reviewing the new Charlotte Tilbury Bar of Gold Palette.