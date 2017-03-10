You can now shop this coveted item from the Victoria Beckham and Estée Lauder collection
If there’s anyone that we can all agree is out-of-this-world chic and has incredible taste, it’s Victoria Posh Beckham — the woman can do no wrong! You better believe we wanna snatch up just about everything in the Victoria Beckham x Estee Lauder Collection, and now we can since they’ve finally re-released the highly-coveted Morning Aura Illuminating Creme! We’re one step closer to looking like Posh! It’s not surprising that the line sells out quickly, not only is everything beautiful and expertly made, but it’s imbued with that special something that only Victoria Beckham’s elevated taste level can bring. It doesn’t get much better than that!
The Morning Aura Illuminating Creme is now available at Estée Lauder for $95.
Quantities are limited, so if you want to get your hands on this baby you better hurry!
The Morning Aura Illuminating Creme is part moisturizer and part brightening primer. It’s made with micro-pearls that instantly illuminates and brightens skin, giving it a fresh and healthy looking glow.
You can apply it in the mornings and wear it under your makeup or alone since it makes your skin look fresh as a dewdrop! You can also use it midday to refresh and brighten your complexion as needed.
There’s just no arguing with Victoria’s complexion — it looks fresh as hell!
Run, don’t walk, over to Estée Lauder and pick up your own beautiful Morning Aura Illuminating Creme. Sure, the price tag is a bit heftier than your everyday priming moisturizer, but looking like Posh ain’t cheap! It’s definitely an investment in your skin, which you most certainly deserve!