You can now shop this coveted item from the Victoria Beckham and Estée Lauder collection

If there’s anyone that we can all agree is out-of-this-world chic and has incredible taste, it’s Victoria Posh Beckham — the woman can do no wrong! You better believe we wanna snatch up just about everything in the Victoria Beckham x Estee Lauder Collection, and now we can since they’ve finally re-released the highly-coveted Morning Aura Illuminating Creme! We’re one step closer to looking like Posh! It’s not surprising that the line sells out quickly, not only is everything beautiful and expertly made, but it’s imbued with that special something that only Victoria Beckham’s elevated taste level can bring. It doesn’t get much better than that!