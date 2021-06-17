This is Why You're Seeing So Many Bright, Bold Makeup Looks This Summer

This summer, bold playful makeup is going to be all the rage-allowing for patterns, colors, and textures to decorate faces across the United States. According to skai, an analytics platform that uses artificial intelligence to predict consumer trends, there was a spike in conversations surrounding "colors and shades" in makeup in over 1 million consumer reviews across beauty retailers right around when lockdown restrictions started easing in 2021. skai also found that terms such as "bright colors" increased 43% in those product reviews, and "high-intensity color" increased by 245% between February 2020 and February 2021. (BRB, we're digging up our favorite lipsticks right now.)