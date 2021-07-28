I Test Beauty Products For a Living, and These Are the Makeup Deals Worth Shopping RN
It's the shopping moment we've all been waiting for—the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! The once-a-year event takes place from Wednesday, July 28 to Sunday, August 8, and it includes some of the best shopping deals of the year. We've got our eyes on some major fashion buys, including a ton of designer handbags, but we'd be amiss to gloss over our favorite makeup deals from the massive sale, too.
So, we're sharing our 12 favorite face, lip, and eye makeup deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to help you make your buying decisions. From the concealer that hides the darkest under eye circles to an award-winning lipstick to a professional mirror that will help you get your makeup right every time, here's what we suggest stocking up on while supplies last.
Best eye makeup to shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:
- Stila Stay All Day Eyeliner Set, $32 ($40 value), nordstrom.com
- NEULASH Lash Enhancing Serum Duo, $95 ($190 value), nordstrom.com
- Charlotte Tilbury Face & Eye Palette Set, $75 ($90 value), nordstrom.com
Best face makeup to shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:
- Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer Duo, $49 ($76 value), nordstrom.com
- IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Anti Aging Waterproof Concealer, $22.40 (orig. $28), nordstrom.com
- Kate Sommerville UncompliKated SPF Makeup Setting Spray SPF 50, $32 (orig. $40), nordstrom.com
Best lip makeup to shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:
- Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper Set, $39 ($58 value), nordstrom.com
- Yves Saint Laurent Slim Glow Matte Lipstick Set, $50 ($78 value), nordstrom.com
- MAC Cosmetics Travel Size Lipstick Set, $35 ($60 value), nordstrom.com
Best makeup-boosting products to shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:
- Riki Loves Riki Skinny 10x Lighted Mirror, $130 (orig. $210), nordstrom.com
- beautyblender Makeup Sponge Set, $35 ($56 value), nordstrom.com
- Sigma Beauty Hollie Woodward On The Glow Set, $50 ($80 value), nordstrom.com