These Eyeshadow Primers Will Keep Makeup Intact, Even If You Have Oily Lids

If you have plans to be out all day, you won't spend a minute worrying about your makeup with this long-lasting formula. It's like glue for your eyeshadow as it locks it in place for 24 hours while keeping it vibrant and beautiful. Plus, it's sweat- and humidity-resistant to prevent smudging and creasing and is infused with kaolin clay to help absorb excess oil while keeping your makeup on your lids. One reviewer wrote, "I have oily lids and hooded eyes, so have a hard time finding a primer that works, I'm on my third tube of this stuff."