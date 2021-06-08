10 Statement-Making Eyeshadows to Make You Stand Out

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As we start to ease back into society and enter our #shotgirlsummer, many of us are awaking from more than a year-long makeup hibernation. While we may not have closed our makeup drawers entirely, our beauty routines did change significantly as we spent most of our time at home. Instead of going to the office with carefully blended foundation on our faces, we were mostly logging onto Zoom calls with a minimal amount of concealer and invisible pimple patches. Plus, when we did leave the house, wearing masks meant that only about 30% of our faces showed, so it didn't always feel worth it to go full glam.

Now, as face masks no longer required for vaccinated individuals and summer excitement kicks in, we're ready to see and be seen. That means we're dusting off our makeup brushes and getting ready to serve bold looks every chance we get. Now, we're aiming for makeup looks that can be seen from a mile away. One way to make that happen? Bright, colorful, and bold eyeshadows.

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite bold eyeshadow shades and palettes that will help anyone to have a statement-making summer. Shop our picks and let your creativity take the wheel.

1. Best glittery, bold eyeshadow palette:

eyeshadow palette HipDot Diamond Diva with Meatball Palette $22.00 SHOP IT Ulta

Whether you're gearing up for a Pride parade or are just wanting to have more colorful eyeshadows on hand, this palette will serve you well. In addition to including all the colors of the rainbow, HipDot's Diamond Diva with Meatball Palette features five glitter shades to add an extra dimension to your look. It even comes with a swatch stencil set and stickers to help to make your face your playground easier than ever.

2. Best drugstore bold eyeshadow palette:

eyeshadow palette NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Edit Mini Eyeshadow Palette - Brights $7.00 SHOP IT Ulta

You don't have to break the bank just to get in on the bold eyeshadow trend. This NYX mini eyeshadow palette has everything you need to create a statement-making look and is compact enough the carry around any time you need of a color pick-me-up. Get the six bold shades for just $7 now.

3. Best professional bold eyeshadow palette:

make up for ever palette MAKE UP FOR EVER Flash Color Palette Multi-use Cream Color Palette $99.00 SHOP IT Sephora

With mask mandates lifted in most places, it's finally time to show off the full extent of your makeup skills. This palette offers so many possibilities with 12 boldly pigmented cream shades that are easily blendable and can be used on your eyes, lips, and entire face and body. With this professional-level palette on hand, you'll become a walking art piece, and the world will be lucky to observe. Pro-tip from reviewers: Use setting spray or powder to make sure your masterpiece doesn't smear or crease.

4. Best Black-owned bold eyeshadow palette:

bold eyeshadow Juvia's Place The Warrior III Eyeshadow Palette $20.00 SHOP IT Ulta

This past year has been a constant battle, and we're rewarding ourselves with a product that's fittingly named The Warrior III. Created by the Black-owned beauty brand Juvia's Place, this palette offers just the right amount of options with next-level color payoff. As one five-star Ulta reviewer said, "you don't even need a light concealer or eyeshadow primer for the colors to pop." Choose from seven high-pigmented matte shades and two glitter ones to make your colorful and confident look.

5. Best multidimensional bold eyeshadow palette:

eyeshadow palettes PAT McGRATH LABS Mothership VIII Eyeshadow Palette - Divine Rose II Collection $125.00 SHOP IT Sephora

In comparison to the other eyeshadows in this list, this palette may seem a bit muted. However, this 2021 HelloGiggles Beauty Crush Award winner contains one shade in particular that editors said made the entire palette worth the purchase-a multi-dimensional shade called "VR Sextraterrestrial. Its effects are mind-boggling: "I couldn't stop turning my head to watch the colors change in the light," one product tester said about the iridescent shade. Plus, with the combination of all the other luxurious glitters in this palette, you can create endless bold looks that will make people question if you're even from this world.

6. Best vegan bold eyeshadow:

bold eyeshadow KVD Vegan Beauty Super Pomade Vegan Eyeliner, Shadow & Brow Pigment $21.00 SHOP IT KVD Vegan Beauty

Sometimes, one color is all you need for an unforgettable eye look. This creamy pigment is a multipurpose product, serving as an eyeshadow, brow pomade, and eyeliner-and you can't wrong no matter what route you take. Shop the KVD Vegan Beauty product in bold colors like magenta (pictured above), daffodil yellow, bright blue, deep purple, and classic red here.

7. Best bold powder eyeshadow:

green eyeshadow NARS Single Eyeshadow $19.00 SHOP IT NARS

Between everyone drinking chlorophyll and TikTokers soaking their clothes in sage-colored dye, the color green is having a major moment right now. So, why not join the movement by covering your eyes in a matcha-colored shade? We love this particular shade in the NARS Single Eyeshadow, but if it's not your cup of tea (pun intended), then you can pick from plenty of other bold colors, like a shimmering lilac purple or a fiery red, here.

8. Best celebrity-endorsed bold eyeshadow:

about-face by halsey About-Face Daytripper Matte Fluid Eye Paint $24.00 SHOP IT About-Face

About-Face by Halsey has WILDLY pigmented eyeshadows that are SO good and pop up on even the darkest of skin tones. Shop the brand's fluid eye paint products in one of the limited edition "Daytripper" colors, such as the bright aqua blue (pictured above), soft lavender, neon green, or bold yellow, before they're gone.

9. Best clean bold eyeshadow:

kosas eyeshadow Kosas 10-Second Eyeshadow $28.00 SHOP IT Kosas

A bold look is truly just a swipe away with Kosas' 10-Second Eyeshadow. The watercolor-like liquid eyeshadow goes on easily and dries in seconds, leaving behind a high-pigmented shine. Shop the 2020 HelloGiggles Beauty Crush Award winner in cobalt blue as pictured above, or make a statement with one of the other shades such as magenta, lavender, or the '90s-inspired baby blue.

10. Best throwback bold eyeshadow palette:

morphe lisa frank palette Morphe X Lisa Frank 35B By Lisa Frank Artistry Palette $30.00 SHOP IT Ulta