This Is What You Need to Know Before Doing Sugar Skull Makeup on Halloween
There is a fine line between appropriation and appreciation.
These Makeup Brushes Will Help You Create the Perfect *Lewk* Every Time
You'll finally get your contour right.
This Pomade Pencil Is the Only Product That Gives My Sparse Brows Long-Lasting Definition
Give it up for Too Faced!
This New Clean Mascara Stayed Put Through 12-Hour Days, Sweaty Evenings, and Even a Nap
To say I'm impressed is an understatement.
I've Had a Weird Relationship with Red Lipstick Because of Latinx Stereotypes—I'm Finally Saying "Screw It"
Can we stop sexualizing Latin women, please?
Kristen Bell Just Revealed the Mascara She Swears by for Her No-Makeup Look
The $25 mascara has a unique product design that makes it possible to get both natural and voluminous lashes with the same formula.