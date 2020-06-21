Makeup

This Is What You Need to Know Before Doing Sugar Skull Makeup on Halloween
There is a fine line between appropriation and appreciation.
These Makeup Brushes Will Help You Create the Perfect *Lewk* Every Time
You'll finally get your contour right.
This Pomade Pencil Is the Only Product That Gives My Sparse Brows Long-Lasting Definition
Give it up for Too Faced!
This New Clean Mascara Stayed Put Through 12-Hour Days, Sweaty Evenings, and Even a Nap
To say I'm impressed is an understatement.
I've Had a Weird Relationship with Red Lipstick Because of Latinx Stereotypes—I'm Finally Saying "Screw It"
Can we stop sexualizing Latin women, please?
Kristen Bell Just Revealed the Mascara She Swears by for Her No-Makeup Look
The $25 mascara has a unique product design that makes it possible to get both natural and voluminous lashes with the same formula.
Meet the Eye Balm Making "Remarkable Changes" on Dark Circles and Fine Lines
It also acts as a primer for smooth concealer applications.
I'm a Beauty Editor, and This All-Natural Tinted Lip Oil Is My Latest Obsession
I can't stop raving about this one.
I Put the New Kosas Mascara Formula to the Test to See if It Could Really Last 12 Hours
Selena Gomez's New Mascara Is One of My Favorite Makeup Releases of the Year
This Celeb-Approved Clean Mascara Just Got an Upgrade—and It Made My Lashes Thicker Than Ever
TikTok Made Me Buy This $10 Mascara That Makes My Lashes Long AF

This $9 Brow Gel is the Waterproof Boy Brow Dupe of My Dreams

"I want my thicc brows to last all day long, and CoverGirl's Easy Breezy Brow is that girl."

I Test Beauty Products For a Living, and These Are the Makeup Deals Worth Shopping RN
Glossier's New Bronzer Gave Me the Goddess Glow of My Dreams
These $10 Stencils Help Me Get Full, Even Brows Every Time
That Deep, Wine-Red Lipstick Megan Fox Keeps Wearing? It's From Sephora
This Makeup Brush Cleaner Will Save Your Brushes And Your Skin
You Need to Clean Your Eyelashes, and Here's How to Do It
Amazon Prime Day Is Over, But This Celeb-Loved Mascara Is Still On Sale for Under $7
Gigi Hadid Swears by This $5 Concealer That's Casually Still on Sale Post-Prime Day
This $16 Primer Works So Well, People Tossed Their High-End Products
These Eyeshadow Primers Will Keep Makeup Intact, Even If You Have Oily Lids
Two Drag Queens Share How They Get Their Makeup to Stay Put All Night Long
This is Why You're Seeing So Many Bright, Bold Makeup Looks This Summer
The Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Everyone Loves Is on Sale Right Now
10 Statement-Making Eyeshadows to Make You Stand Out
This Lash Serum Makes My Eyelashes Look so Long, People Ask If They're Fake
Minimize the Appearance of Large Pores with These 9 Makeup Primers
Fenty's Stay-in-Place Foundation Is Perfect for Summer, According to a Celebrity Makeup Artist
The Best Asian-Owned Beauty Brands to Shop Today, Tomorrow, and Forever
Thank You, Rihanna, for Making a Concealer That Covers My Dark Circles in Seconds
This $21 Eyelash Curler Is Backed by Lizzo's Makeup Artist
This $15 Powder Foundation Went Viral on TikTok—and Now I'm Hooked
This Victoria Beckham-Invented Lip Tint Cures Dry Lips While Making Them Look Incredible
Shoppers Swear This $7 Maybelline Gloss Looks and Feels Just Like More Expensive Brands
This Celeb-Approved Mascara Just Ousted the One I've Been Using for a Decade
This $20 Heated Eyelash Curler from Amazon Works Better Than Any Eyelash Curler I've Tried
