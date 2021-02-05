NYX, Colourpop, and More Fave Beauty Brands Team Up to Support Black Creators

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Sharon Cuter and Pull Up for Change today launched the Make It Black campaign to raise money and awareness for Black founders and creators. In partnership with some of your favorite beauty brands—including Briogeo, Colourpop, Dragun Beauty, Flower Beauty, Maybelline, Morphe, NYX, PUR, UOMA Beauty, and Ulta Beauty—the initiative is seeking to help bring Black creators to the forefront and give them the opportunities they perhaps haven't had yet.

What started as a call to action for companies to publicly disclose how many Black employees they have has grown into a larger movement to not just bring awareness to the injustices but affect change and reclaim the meaning of the word Black. This campaign includes your favorite brands' best products in limited-edition packaging that celebrates being Black.

Cuter said in a press release, "Language plays a critical role in how we perceive the world. The function of language goes beyond expressing ideas and concepts, it shapes thought and defines our collective consciousness. Language should be neutral, unbiased and reflective of our current realities. It is in this regard that the dictionary has work to do."

The products are only available for a limited time and are selling out extremely quickly. Shop a few of our favorites from the limited collection ahead.

