Did the most-liked Instagram ever inspire this new bang trend?

Remember that amazing photo of Kendall Jenner laying down in a gorgeous white lace dress, with her hair twirled into hearts? The photo that became so much more than a photo because it broke the record of “most liked” picture on Instagram? The same one that inspired the hashtag #hearthair, where girls all over the world recreated Kendall’s lovely ‘do?

Ok, good. Glad we are on the same page.

Because young women in South Korea have transformed “heart hair” into a new, adorable trend called하트 앞머리, a.k.a. “heart-bangs hair.” Kotaku reported that the style is gaining popularity in Seoul’s Gangbuk District, but for the most part, ladies are just trying out the look for photos, not wearing it during everyday life. Heart-bangs hair is so cute, but I can see how it would require seriously powerful hairspray to keep those curls in place, especially if it’s hot outside.

Check out some of the different ways gals are working the style.

It kind of feels like bangs were invented to be sculpted into hearts.

<3!!!!!!!!

The only downside to this ‘do is the fact that you’ve got to have bangs to pull it off. Guess you could do what I do every time I see Zooey Deschanel’s bangs in 500 Days of Summer, and try to cut some yourself …

Actually, on second thought, maybe wait on that until the fancy new bang trend is lopsided.