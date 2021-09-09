Jennifer Aniston Just Launched Her Very Own Hair Care Line

She's been a hair and skin icon for decades and now we'll finally be able to pull back the curtain on Jennifer Aniston's beauty regimen. Aniston just debuted a brand new haircare brand called LolaVie—"Lola" being one of Aniston's nicknames—and the first product seems like an instant star. (Insert "The Rachel" hair joke here.)

LolaVie's debut hair product is the Glossing Detangler that eliminates the need for serums, creams, oils, etc. It's everything you need in one glossy recipe. "I love for a product to have many jobs in one, so it has a heat protector and shine, and so it's time-efficient," Aniston told Allure on September 8th.

"We've been in development for almost five years," Aniston said of LolaVie. "I had been involved in another hair company years ago, and that's where I got the bug of getting to go behind the scenes of how you [choose] ingredients and the process of development and marketing and all of that."

The products Aniston chose for the Glossing Detangler are bamboo for a heat protectant, lemon extract for shine, chia seed for damage control, and a superfruit complex for conditioning.

And part of the process of choosing the right ingredients is choosing what to keep out of her products. Aniston said in a September 8th Instagram post that all LolaVie products are free from parabens, silicones, sulfates, phthalates, and gluten, and everything is vegan and cruelty-free.

It's a basic brand that delivers incredible results with the goal being to enhance your natural hair because Aniston knows that many of us don't have time to fuss around with our hair.

"[My hair routine is] basically washing and conditioning it, putting the detangler on, brushing it through, putting it up in a towel for ten minutes, and then I either blow it out or let it dry naturally," she told Allure. And LolaVie will embody this no-nonsense mentality.