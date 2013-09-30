Item of the Day: White Mountain Fido Boots

It’s fall, and that means it’s time for warm boots. It’s hard to find cute ones at a reasonable price, but I definitely hit the jackpot when I discovered White Mountain’s ‘Fido’ boot at Famous Footwear . They’re stylish, sturdy, REALLY comfortable and also, totally affordable!

These go great over skinny jeans or leggings – or, if you like to go your own way, maybe with a cute dress and jean jacket – and luckily, they don’t start killing my feet when I’ve been walking around the city all day. LOVE THEM.