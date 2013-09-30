Item of the Day: White Mountain Fido Boots
It’s fall, and that means it’s time for warm boots. It’s hard to find cute ones at a reasonable price, but I definitely hit the jackpot when I discovered White Mountain’s ‘Fido’ boot at Famous Footwear. They’re stylish, sturdy, REALLY comfortable and also, totally affordable!
These go great over skinny jeans or leggings – or, if you like to go your own way, maybe with a cute dress and jean jacket – and luckily, they don’t start killing my feet when I’ve been walking around the city all day. LOVE THEM.
The White Mountain ‘Fido’ boot is available at Famous Footwear in black or dark brown. Better yet, they’re currently on sale for $59.00 (down from $90!) – what a steal! Get them here!