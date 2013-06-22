Item of the Day: Catapult.org Women's Charity Organization

We've all heard of Kickstarter, and the various ins and outs of controversies that surround it. And while I'm not about to look down on anybody for funding the Veronica Mars movie (because, um, I might have done so myself), some people have questioned the moral worth behind Kickstarter causes. I don't think there's anything wrong with wanting to hear new music from your favorite artist or see new stories unfold on the screen starring your favorite characters. But what if you could give money to a really worthy cause, too?