Everything We Know So Far About Hailey Bieber’s Beauty Brand, Rhode

We are so close to getting that Hailey Bieber glow, people. According to TMZ, Bieber just filed a trademark for her middle name "Rhode," which she'll reportedly use for an upcoming beauty line. Here's what we know so far about what she'll be selling.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ show that Bieber is intending to use Rhode to sell merchandise in the beauty and wellness sphere, including bath and shower products, beauty creams, personal cleaning products, cosmetics, makeup, fragrances, haircare, and skincare.

In 2019, Bieber tried to trademark "Bieber Beauty" under her own name, but had to scrap the idea because husband Justin Bieber, who also uses his middle name Drew for his clothing line, had already claimed that label in a mass trademark purchase in 2003 when he was only 9 years old.

However, Rhode and Bieber Beauty aren't the only trademarks Hailey Bieber has gone after since marrying Justin. According to TMZ, Bieber had also submitted trademark applications in the past for "Rhode Beauty," "HB Beauty by Hailey Bieber," "HRBeauty," "Dew Beauty" and "Dewy Beauty," but none of these ventures ever came to fruition.

But, the hope is that she means business this time with the Rhode venture. Bieber is currently the face of bareMinerals and previously launched a makeup collection with Australian brand Model co. in 2016.