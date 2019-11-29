These Glossier Black Friday Deals Are So Good They’ll Make Your Heart Race

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Save up to 35% on Boy Brow, Lash Slick, Cloud Paint, and all your other Glossier favorites while inventory lasts.

1. Glossier You

Glossier You $45 ( $$60 ) SHOP IT Glossier

The amazing thing about this unique fragrance is that it truly smells different on everyone, and the smell is never overpowering. Glossier You has notes of ambrette, ambrox, musk, pink pepper, and iris root—and the bottle is small enough that you can throw it in a small bucket bag, so you can take it with you wherever you go. After all, you never know when you’ll want a touch-up.

2. Glossier Futuredew

Glossier Futuredew $18 ( $$24 ) SHOP IT Glossier

This oil-serum hybrid will give you that glow we all love. Use it before applying your foundation to help achieve a dewier look, or on top of your makeup for a radiant finish.

3. Glossier Cloud Paint Duo

Glossier Cloud Paint Duo $22.50 ( $$36 ) SHOP IT Glossier

Glossier’s cloud paint gel-cream blushes give off that naturally flushed aesthetic many of us love, and by purchasing this duo you’re actually saving 38%. This product comes in eight colors: Spark (a bright poppy), Eve (a rich mulberry), Dawn (a sunny coral), Storm (a warm rose), Dusk (a brownish nude), Beam (a soft peach), Haze (a deep berry), and Puff (a light, cool pink). Wear them alone or mix them together for a shade that’s unique to you.

4. Glossier Skywash

Glossier Skywash $13.50 ( $$18 ) SHOP IT Glossier

Glossier’s new eyeshadows launched earlier this year and instantly won over our hearts. The eyeshadows come in seven tones, from subtle brown to neon green, and are described as matte sheer lid tints that have a buildable formula so you can customize your eye look. They’re available in seven shades: Pool (cornflower blue), Lawn (bright green), Echo (cocoa brown), Pebble (taupe), Palm (golden beige), Terra (burnt brick), and Valley (warm peach).

5. Glossier Generation G

Glossier Generation G $13.50 ( $$18 ) SHOP IT Glossier

This sheer matte lipstick has the feel of a balm and gives a natural-looking, buildable tint that you can adjust to your taste. It’s available in six shades—Cake (subtle pink), Crush (hot raspberry pink), Like (light, cool pink), Zip (poppy red), Leo (neutral, cocoa brown), and Jam (deep berry).

6. Glossier Pro Tip

Glossier Pro Tip $12 ( $$16 ) SHOP IT Glossier

This new matte black liquid eyeliner is smudge-free, long-lasting, and buildable. It has a slim fiber tip for smooth, precise application, and we’re obsessed with it.

7. The Best Sellers Set

Glossier The Best Sellers Set $65.25 ( $$94 ) SHOP IT Glossier

Save 35% when you buy these four products together! This set includes Glossier’s Boy Brow, Balm Dot Com (including its new limited-edition shade), Milky Jelly Cleanser, and a hoodie. It’s four of the brand’s most iconic products in one very limited edition set.