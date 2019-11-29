These Glossier Black Friday Deals Are So Good They’ll Make Your Heart Race
Save up to 35% on Boy Brow, Lash Slick, Cloud Paint, and all your other Glossier favorites while inventory lasts.
It’s officially Black Friday, and that means major sales on some of our favorite brands—like Sephora and Nordstrom, and this next one is on our list of brands to hit up. If you’re loyal to Boy Brow, devoted to Lash Slick, a lover of Cloud Paint (there are two new shades), and a fan of Milky Jelly Cleanser, then these next four words will get your heart racing: Glossier Black Friday sale. That’s right, the popular beauty brand has joined the Black Friday world and is gracing consumers with 25% off all its beauty products, and up to 35% off when you shop sets. If you’ve ever wanted to stock up on Glossier You, Balm Dotcom, or Zit Stick, you need to jump on these deals—now.
But our beloved oldies aren’t the only thing on sale today—Glossier just dropped five limited-edition sets just for the occasion, like the Finishing Touches Set (with Lash Slick, Cloud Paint, and Glossier You) and the Smells Like You Set (with the Hand Cream and Glossier You). The Glossier Black Friday sales is the brand’s only sale of the year, and the deals will be available from Friday, November 27th through Monday, November 30th, both online and in-store. All of its skincare, makeup, body products, and fragrances have that incredible 25% off deal—the only brand offerings not included in the sale are GlossiWEAR apparel and Glossier gift cards. See below for some of the deals we’re snagging.
1. Glossier You
The amazing thing about this unique fragrance is that it truly smells different on everyone, and the smell is never overpowering. Glossier You has notes of ambrette, ambrox, musk, pink pepper, and iris root—and the bottle is small enough that you can throw it in a small bucket bag, so you can take it with you wherever you go. After all, you never know when you’ll want a touch-up.
2. Glossier Futuredew
This oil-serum hybrid will give you that glow we all love. Use it before applying your foundation to help achieve a dewier look, or on top of your makeup for a radiant finish.
3. Glossier Cloud Paint Duo
Glossier’s cloud paint gel-cream blushes give off that naturally flushed aesthetic many of us love, and by purchasing this duo you’re actually saving 38%. This product comes in eight colors: Spark (a bright poppy), Eve (a rich mulberry), Dawn (a sunny coral), Storm (a warm rose), Dusk (a brownish nude), Beam (a soft peach), Haze (a deep berry), and Puff (a light, cool pink). Wear them alone or mix them together for a shade that’s unique to you.
4. Glossier Skywash
Glossier’s new eyeshadows launched earlier this year and instantly won over our hearts. The eyeshadows come in seven tones, from subtle brown to neon green, and are described as matte sheer lid tints that have a buildable formula so you can customize your eye look. They’re available in seven shades: Pool (cornflower blue), Lawn (bright green), Echo (cocoa brown), Pebble (taupe), Palm (golden beige), Terra (burnt brick), and Valley (warm peach).
5. Glossier Generation G
This sheer matte lipstick has the feel of a balm and gives a natural-looking, buildable tint that you can adjust to your taste. It’s available in six shades—Cake (subtle pink), Crush (hot raspberry pink), Like (light, cool pink), Zip (poppy red), Leo (neutral, cocoa brown), and Jam (deep berry).
6. Glossier Pro Tip
This new matte black liquid eyeliner is smudge-free, long-lasting, and buildable. It has a slim fiber tip for smooth, precise application, and we’re obsessed with it.
7. The Best Sellers Set
Save 35% when you buy these four products together! This set includes Glossier’s Boy Brow, Balm Dot Com (including its new limited-edition shade), Milky Jelly Cleanser, and a hoodie. It’s four of the brand’s most iconic products in one very limited edition set.
If ever there was a perfect time to buy holiday gifts—either for yourself, your partner, a family member, or a friend—this is it. We know we’ll be buying two of everything.