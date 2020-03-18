Get Sky-High Lashes With These 9 Eyelash Growth Serums

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Finding the best beauty products has never been easier thanks to Pia's Picks, our weekly curated list. As the Senior Beauty Editor at HelloGiggles, I test and examine the latest skincare, makeup, hair, and nail products so I can confidently recommend the best ones to you.

The road to achieving longer-looking lashes is full of trial and error, but nowadays, the options are plentiful. It used to be that the only way to get long lashes was to reach for a pair of voluminous falsies, but today, you can choose from eyelash extensions, lash lifts, lash tinting, and more. Plus, there are several lengthening mascaras that have truly come a long way and can do the trick—temporarily, of course.

So, what's a long lash lover who wants longer-lasting results to do? The costs of salon services such as tints, extensions, and perms can add up. Additionally, not everyone wants to put on a set of false lashes every day. Enter: eyelash growth serums.

While eyelash growth serums aren't anything groundbreaking, it's a category that's seen growth in both variety and formulation in recent years. Gone are the days of having just one or two expensive options to choose from! While luxe options still exist, even drugstore brands have gotten into the game. This is all very exciting, but before you go spend your money, there are a few things you should know about them.

Do eyelash growth serums work?

The tricky thing about eyelash serums is that they aren't actually stimulating any new hair follicle growth—that's something that only an FDA-approved, prescription-level serum like Latisse can deliver. Over-the-counter lash growth serums are not FDA-approved as they are considered cosmetics, but they're still totally safe.

The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act defines cosmetics by their intended use, as "articles intended to be rubbed, poured, sprinkled, or sprayed on, introduced into, or otherwise applied to the human body…for cleansing, beautifying, promoting attractiveness, or altering the appearance."

Instead, most of these cosmetic eyelash growth serums contain ingredients like peptides, amino acids, and oils that strengthen your existing lashes and extend their lifetime so they don't fall out as quickly. Typically the lifespan of a lash is six to eight weeks, so by extending this timeline, your lashes will appear longer and fuller as they'll have more time to grow. However, because everyone's lash growth phases happen at different rates, results may vary. And, because they work by nourishing the lashes, it may take up to several weeks to see results.

What's the best way to apply an eyelash growth serum?

Eyelash growth and conditioning serums are best applied at night on clean, dry lashes. With the tiny brush, you gently sweep the serum across your upper eyelid, wiping off any excess product that gets above the lash line. Just be aware that because these products are not FDA regulated, some may cause eye dryness or redness.

Here are the best eyelash growth serums:

1. Best drugstore eyelash growth serum:

Thin lashes will get a healthy boost with this drugstore eyelash serum that fortifies your lashes and makes them super shiny thanks to its combination of arginine and pro-vitamin B5. We love that the genius applicator is a mini spoolie as it allows us to really get the product into the lashes with ease.

2. Best luxe eyelash growth serum:

This eyelash conditioning serum protects your lashes from breakage while encouraging growth. It's vegan, paraben-free, oil-free, and hypoallergenic, so it's a better option for those with more sensitive eyes. Just be patient, as it may take up to six weeks to see results.

3. Cult favorite eyelash growth serum:

If you keep up with beauty gurus and makeup artists, you've likely stumbled upon this product on Instagram or TikTok. Its formula has a combination of powerhouse ingredients such as hair-healthy vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids that work to elongate and thicken lashes over time. It's a little pricey, but thankfully, the brand offers a trial-size at a fraction of the price so you can try it to see if you like it before investing in the full-size version.

4. Best volumizing eyelash growth serum:

best eyelash growth serums rapidlash RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum XL $49.99 SHOP IT Ulta

This eyelash growth serum moisturizes and conditions lashes, and it's expert-approved. "I like it because it's very easy to use, quite inexpensive compared to others on the market, and even works on your eyebrows," says makeup artist Veronica Chu, who works with supermodel Coco Rocha and Carly Rae Jepsen. "What I love about this one is that it doesn't leave your eyelids red or sore like some of the others. Apply once a day for four weeks to see results.."

5. Best natural eyelash growth serum:

If you're a naturalista and lean toward clean products with ingredients you can pronounce, try this peptide-infused formula. It's made without sulfates, parabens, or formaldehyde, so it's less likely to cause eye irritation than other products if you have sensitive skin or frequently rub your eyes.

6. Best strengthening eyelash growth serum:

best eyelash growth serums shiseido Shiseido Full Lash and Brow Serum $36 SHOP IT Sephora

This arginine-enhanced formula is ideal for strengthening any broken or damaged lashes that are in need of a little extra TLC. After four months of use, 80% of Sephora users reported they noticed denser-looking lashes—perfect for flirty dates.

7. Best conditioning eyelash growth serum:

With a mix of peptides, botanical extracts, and silk proteins, this French girl favorite is the perfect pick for long, curly lashes. In a test conducted by the brand, it found that users had visibly darker, fuller, and longer lashes after using this serum twice a day for a month.

8. Best eyelash growth serum for sensitive eyes:

best eyelash growth serums Vichy LiftActiv Eyelash Growth Serum $35 SHOP IT Dermstore

If you have particularly sensitive skin, this is the eyelash serum for you. It was formulated specifically for people with this skin type, and it even has anti-aging properties, too. It uses hyaluronic acid, peptides, and dimethicone to protect the eye area from free radical damage, hydrate it, and fortify it.

9. Best organic eyelash growth serum: