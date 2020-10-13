150 CoverGirl Products Are Marked Way Down for Amazon Prime Day—Including Lili Reinhart’s Exact Foundation

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Lili Reinhart is a jill of many trades. She stars as Betty Cooper on Riverdale, writes poetry, and has consistently glowing, lit-from-within skin. Fans were delighted when Reinhart became the latest CoverGirl, teaming up with the affordable makeup brand to promote their best-selling foundations, lipsticks, and mascaras. And the good news just keeps coming: Over 150 CoverGirl products are on sale today for Amazon Prime Day, and most are over 30% off. That means that throughout the day, you can score amazing deals on Lili Reinhart-approved beauty looks—including her exact foundation.

Back in January, Reinhart posted an Instagram announcing that she’s the new face of CoverGirl’s Clean Fresh Collection, a vegan makeup line that’s free of sulfates and parabens. She called out one Clean Fresh product in particular, explaining in her post that “your skin can breathe while wearing the lightweight Skin Milk foundation, which is formulated with coconut milk and aloe.” Sure enough, the Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation is part of the Prime Day sale, and it’s currently 51% off.

Image zoom Amazon

The liquid foundation delivers light coverage for every skin type and has nourishing ingredients that’ll help you get a dewy glow. In addition to concealing imperfections, the foundation also moisturizes and evens out your skin. It has a lightweight consistency and comes in 14 different shades. For further coverage, you can round out your haul with matching concealer and pressed powder.

Amazon shoppers love the Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation, declaring that it’s a “great lightweight foundation” and that “you need this in your life.” They appreciate how well the foundation blends into their skin for subtle, no makeup-makeup looks.

“This evens out my skin well and makes my skin look dewy and fresh,” one shopper wrote.