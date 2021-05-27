This Volumizing Mascara Gave Me Killer Lashes in Just Two Swipes

When it comes to mascaras, I'm a bit of a serial dater—I've tried dozens of mascaras, and while I had my preferences, I never seemed to find my holy-grail pick. To be fair, I'm a pretty tough date: While my lashes are long, they're thin, stick-straight, and struggle to hold a curl. Not to mention, my eyes tend to well up easily and my epicanthic fold tends to push down on my lashes and any curl/lift they may have. As a result, I've bounced from mascara to mascara, willing to try just about anything to give me fluttery, separated lifted lashes, and I finally found my holy-grail. Enter: Clio's Kill Lash Volume Curling Super Mascara. It might be the most perfect mascara for my daily needs.