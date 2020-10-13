Beauty Guru Christen Dominique on Finding Confidence and Incorporating Her Mexican-Guyanese Heritage Into Her Makeup

All of Dominique Cosmetics’ products have motivational words on the packaging like, “Know your worth. Then add lipstick.” She aims for her users to make a deeper connection to her the more they unpack, both in regards to her views on confidence and her Mexican-Guyanese culture. For example, her Latte eyeshadow palette (the first product she launched) was inspired by family memories shared over coffee. “When I think of coffee I think of my grandma and my mom. My grandma loved her cafecito,” Dominique explains. “My grandmother was very Latina in the way she spoke, her energy, and everything.” The Latte palette was so successful that Dominique Cosmetics launched a second iteration of it earlier this year, adding Spanish names like Cafecito and Cafe Con Leche to make it even more personal.