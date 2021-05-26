41 Celebrity Bob Haircuts That Will Convince You to Do the Big Chop
Name a more classic hairstyle than a bob—we’ll wait. There’s a reason we’ve seen variations of this haircut since the 1920s, a time when women were trying to break free from traditional gender roles with shorter hair. To this day, we’ve seen tons of celebrities trade in their long mermaid hair for a bob haircut, giving us major FOMO.
In the summer of 2019, Kaia Gerber chopped her long strands into a bob haircut and called it a “drama cut,” and we haven’t stopped thinking about it since. Stars like Jordyn Woods and Ciara have also been seen sporting modern-looking asymmetrical bobs, while Emily Ratajkowski paid tribute to old Hollywood glam with hers. At one point, Kristen Bell got even shorter with her razor-sharp cut, and Selena Gomez rocked a never-before-seen retro look at the 2019 AMAs.
We’ve seen celebrity bob transformations come in all different forms. And yes, okay, some have been wigs, but they look incredible, so how could we leave them out?
The bottom line: a bob can look stunning on all different hair types, textures, and colors.
“From clean-cut straight across and graduated bobs to disconnected and connected lines, bobs are super playful because there are so many different styles to choose from,” says celebrity stylist Edward Tricomi.
He adds that he expects to see more creative takes on the bob in the future so, get in on the trend now and check out our favorite celebrity bob haircuts. Afterwards, send them over to your own stylist ASAP.
Chrissy Teigen
Recently, Teigen traded in her long hair for a shoulder-length bob. In an Instagram post showing her haircut, she wrote, “I just. Wanna. Look. Cool!!!!” and we think it’s fair to say she accomplished her goal.
Barbie Ferreira
Ferreira is no stranger to cool girl haircuts. From blunt bangs to shaggy haircuts to green hair, this chin-length bob is just another example that this Euphoria actress can rock any style.
Lucy Hale
Hale took her signature bob and dyed it a gorgeous honey blonde color. Consider this the summer haircut of our dreams.
Kylie Jenner
We all know Jenner is a hair chameleon, but one of our favorite hairstyles of hers has to be this pin-straight, blunt bob. The chin-length style is powerful, edgy, and looks amazing when parted down the middle.
Vanessa Hudgens
Lately, Hudgens has been rocking a voluminous bob that’s effortlessly gorgeous.
Ana De Armas
If you’re considering getting bangs with your bob, De Armas's haircut makes a case for this beautiful duo.
Halle Berry
Berry’s bob with micro bangs may have been short-lived, but the style will forever be inspirational.
Kim Kardashian West
The star might change her hair faster than the weather changes in New York City (IYKYK), but one look we’ll never get over is her blunt black bob. The short length is also great because it frames her face, capturing all of her beauty.
Jessica Alba
Throwback to when Alba had a shoulder-length bob haircut. Her hair color was chocolate with caramel highlights, and she styled it beautifully with a pearl headband.
Zendaya
Now, we know Zendaya’s vintage bob wasn’t a permanent hair transformation, but it definitely made a long-lasting impression. Between the voluminous side-swept bangs and flared ends, we’re big fans of this bob hairstyle.
Lana Condor
Condor might be known for her long, dark hair, but there was a time when she rocked a fierce black bob that was slightly longer than her chin. She frequently styled it with beachy waves, which was *chef’s kiss.*
Rihanna
From a shaggy mullet to a pixie cut to cornrows down to her waist, there isn’t a hairstyle Rihanna can’t pull off, including a textured bob.
Dua Lipa
Recently, the singer debuted a phenomenal honey blonde bob for her campaign with YSL Beauty.
Regina King
King might've shown off a stunning custom Louis Vuitton gown at the 2021 Oscars, but if you ask us, the real star was her straight black bob hairstyle.
Khloé Kardashian
The star showcased an icy blonde bob with shadow roots in this heartwarming Instagram birthday post for her mom.
Eva Mendes
Mendes proved that there are no bad hair days when it comes to a bob, especially when you accessorize it with a headband.
Taylor Swift
Swift’s curly cropped bob at the Miss Americana premiere was truly swoon-worthy.
Camilla Cabello
Cabello's curly bob is the definition of short and sweet.
Hilary Duff
Duff surprised us when she transformed her hair into a bright blue bob, but of course, she made it work. If you’re feeling bold, consider dying your bob a vibrant hue just like her.
Selena Gomez
We are not over Gomez's face-framing, voluminous bob from the 2019 American Music Awards. And we are also not over this chic, curly bob with bangs she debuted for the release of her beauty line, Rare Beauty.
Demi Lovato
First, Lovato debuted a chin-length bob that was gorgeous. As her hair got longer, she showed off a shoulder-length version that was equally breathtaking.
Kaia Gerber
Check out Gerber’s aforementioned “drama cut,” which she debuted on her Instagram in June 2019. To this day, you can still catch her rocking a layered chop.
Emilia Clarke
Game of Thrones' Clarke ditched Daenerys Targaryen’s long, icy blonde locks for a brunette bob.
Kristen Bell
We’re obsessed with the ’90s vibes of Bell’s razor-sharp bob. We feel like Veronica Mars would approve. Plus, her stylist told us how to get her look, too.
Millie Bobby Brown
We were getting some serious Dirty Dancing vibes from Brown’s balayage bob.
Jordyn Woods
Woods popped out with a bold, asymmetrical bob that’s so modern and chic. For anyone who thinks bobs are basic, let this one convince you otherwise.
Camila Mendes
Mendes's balayage transitioning from dark to light brown colors makes her bob subtle and easy to maintain for anyone with dark hair.
Hailey Bieber
Bieber’s blonde clavicle-length bob is a classic style that’s already on our mood boards. But we’ll never forget when she showed off a dramatic brunette bob for an Interview photoshoot.
Emily Ratajkowski
Though Emrata has already gone back to her long hair, we totally fell for this Old Hollywood glam bob.
Reese Witherspoon
Witherspoon traded in her classic long locks for an enviable bob haircut that's perfect for summer.
Ciara
Ciara’s stacked bob is giving us ’90s Posh Spice energy, and we’re seriously in love. She debuted the look in an Instagram post on August 16th.
Kate Beckinsale
Remember when overgrown roots were something to hide? Well, Beckinsale shows that they can be trendy, especially when paired with a beachy bob.
Michelle Williams
Williams growing out her signature pixie cut into a bob was a power move we’ll never get over.
Ashley Benson
The Pretty Little Liars actress showcased an asymmetrical clavicle bob that lightly grazes her collarbone and is slightly shorter in the back. It’s great for those who don't want to give up all of their length.
Priyanka Chopra
Chopra is also into the clavicle bob, as she debuted her own shorter style back in September 2019.
Jennifer Lopez
At the premiere of Hustlers, Lopez proved that the blonde bob with some balayage is a timeless look.
Gabrielle Union
Don't be afraid to do something completely different than your current look. Union looked incredible in this color and cut switch up.
Lucy Liu
Between the close-cropped cut and the waves, we love everything about this look.
Elizabeth Banks
The Charlie’s Angels producer also went for pretty waves to join the blonde celebrity bob trend.
Bella Hadid
Okay, we know our eyes were supposed to be on the clothes during Milan Fashion Week, but we couldn’t stop looking at Hadid’s bob.
Maisie Williams
Williams went for a super cropped bob look at the Emmys, and we rate it a 10 out of 10.