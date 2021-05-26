41 Celebrity Bob Haircuts That Will Convince You to Do the Big Chop

Name a more classic hairstyle than a bob—we’ll wait. There’s a reason we’ve seen variations of this haircut since the 1920s, a time when women were trying to break free from traditional gender roles with shorter hair. To this day, we’ve seen tons of celebrities trade in their long mermaid hair for a bob haircut, giving us major FOMO.

In the summer of 2019, Kaia Gerber chopped her long strands into a bob haircut and called it a “drama cut,” and we haven’t stopped thinking about it since. Stars like Jordyn Woods and Ciara have also been seen sporting modern-looking asymmetrical bobs, while Emily Ratajkowski paid tribute to old Hollywood glam with hers. At one point, Kristen Bell got even shorter with her razor-sharp cut, and Selena Gomez rocked a never-before-seen retro look at the 2019 AMAs.

We’ve seen celebrity bob transformations come in all different forms. And yes, okay, some have been wigs, but they look incredible, so how could we leave them out?

The bottom line: a bob can look stunning on all different hair types, textures, and colors.

“From clean-cut straight across and graduated bobs to disconnected and connected lines, bobs are super playful because there are so many different styles to choose from,” says celebrity stylist Edward Tricomi.

He adds that he expects to see more creative takes on the bob in the future so, get in on the trend now and check out our favorite celebrity bob haircuts. Afterwards, send them over to your own stylist ASAP.