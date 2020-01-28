Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Believe it or not, Valentine's Day is around the corner, so obviously we're thinking about our V-Day outfits and accompanying nail art. Upping your mani is one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways of showing your holiday spirit, and it's also one of the most fun. Since Valentine's Day is all about the celebration of love, we're currently crushing on shades of reds and pinks, glittery finishes, subtle hearts, and more. Scroll down to find our favorite Valentine's Day nail art ideas, and shop the products necessary to bring your favorite mani looks to life.

1. Modern Tips

French manis are back, and we love the modern approach to this classic design. Paint it appropriately for the romantic holiday with red and pink shades using a nail art brush and you're good to go.

What you'll need:

Nail Art Brush: Beauty Max 5-Piece Nail Art Brush Set, $8.99, amazon.com

Red Nail Polish: Sally Hansen Insta Dri Nail Color in Rapid Red, $3.91, amazon.com

2. Artsy-Heartsy

Celebrate your inner child with this too-cute nail art design.

What you'll need:

Nail Art Brush: Beauty Max 5-Piece Nail Art Brush Set, $8.99, amazon.com

White Nail Polish: Sally Hansen Hard As Nails Xtreme Wear Nail Color in White On, $1.90, amazon.com

OPI Red Nail Lacquers, $10.50 each, ulta.com

Sinful Colors Nail Polish in Endless Blue, $1.99, target.com

3. Pop Of Red

Keep things sweet and simple with this minimalistic nail art idea. Just take your nail art brush and gently draw on a tiny heart on each nail.

What you'll need:

Red Nail Polish: Sally Hansen Insta Dri Nail Color in Rapid Red, $3.91, amazon.com

Nail Art Brush: Beauty Max 5-Piece Nail Art Brush Set, $8.99, amazon.com

4. Accent Hearts

Sometimes, the most subtle details make the best looks. Here, teensy tiny hearts stand in the middle of a pale pink mani, and the result is so cute. To recreate, use a nail art stencil to get a perfect heart shape, then add a topcoat for a shiny finish.

What you'll need:

Light Pink Nail Polish: OPI Nail Lacquer in Baby Take A Vow, $10.49, sallybeauty.com

Heart-Shaped Nail Stencil: What's Up Nails Heart Stack Nail Stencils, $3.75, walmart.com

Topcoat: Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Anti-Chip Top Coat, $4.91, amazon.com

5. Zap Of Love

Give February 14th a bit of edge with this rock 'n' roll mani. There are two ways to recreate this look. First, you can apply your favorite pink nail polish as a base coat, then once it's dried, add red to the edges. The other way to go about this is by applying a red base coat, then using a nail art brush to create the inner pink shape and fill it on with color. Finish off with a shiny topcoat to lock in your mani.

What you'll need:

Red Nail Polish: Sally Hansen Insta Dri Nail Color in Rapid Red, $3.91, amazon.com

Pink Nail Polish: OPI Nail Lacquer in Princesses Rule, $8.69, target.com

Nail Art Brush: Beauty Max 5-Piece Nail Art Brush Set, $8.99, amazon.com

6. Tic Tac Woah

Get playful with your nail art this season with this so cute mani! The key to recreating this look is time and patience, as you'll need both to achieve this look. For the accent nails, allow the base coat to completely dry before going over with Xs and Os.

What you'll need:

White Nail Polish: Sally Hansen Hard As Nails Xtreme Wear Nail color in White On, $1.90, amazon.com

Pink Nail Polish: Pink Nail Polish: ella + mila Nail Polish in Pinktini, $10.49, target.com

Red Nail Polish: Essie Expressie Nail Polish in Seize The Minute, $8.99, target.com

Black Nail Polish: Zoya Nail Polish in Raven, $10, amazon.com

Nail Art Brush: Beauty Max 5-Piece Nail Art Brush Set, $8.99, amazon.com

7. Color Gradient

If nail art isn't for you but you want to do something fun, simply paint each nail a different shade of red. The look will give your nails some jazz while keeping you in your comfort zone.

What you'll need:

Five Red Nail Polishes: OPI Nail Lacquer in Biggle Apple Red, Cajun Shrimp, Madam President, Popular Vote, and We Seafood And Eat It; $10.50 each; ulta.com

8. Rock ‘n’ Roll

Who says Valentine's Day needs to be cutesy? Channel your inner rockstar with the hard-core nail art and call it a day.

What you'll need:

Red Nail Polish: Essie Expressie Nail Polish in Seize The Minute, $8.99, target.com

Matte Topcoat: OPI Matte Top Coat, $10.50, amazon.com

9. Negative Space Mani

Playing with shapes is a fun way to spruce up your nail look, and this particular design is incredibly easy to recreate. Cut a hole reinforcement sticker to help outline the shape, then add your polish at the tips and base of the nail. Wait a few minutes until the polish has dried, remove the stickers, then apply a topcoat. Voilà!

What you'll need:

Hole Reinforcement Stickers: Avery Hole Reinforcement Labels, $1.88, amazon.com

Nude Basecoat: Deborah Lippmann All About That Base CC Nail Treatment Base Coat, $20, sephora.com

Red Nail Polish: Essie Expressie Nail Polish in Seize The Minute, $8.99, target.com

Dark Pink Nail Polish: OPI Nail Lacquer in Madam President, $10.50, amazon.com

10. Flowery Nails

Skip the floral bouquet this year and opt for a bouquet mani instead. Take your nail art brush and dip it in red nail polish to create your flower silhouettes, and after they've dried, draw on the center with a contrasting color.

What you'll need:

Nail Art Brush: Beauty Max 5-Piece Nail Art Brush Set, $8.99, amazon.com

Red Nail Polish: Essie Expressie Nail Polish in Seize The Minute, $8.99, target.com

Dark Purple Nail Polish: Marc Jacobs Beauty Hi-Shine Nail Polish in Purple Glaze, $12, sephora.com

Topcoat: Deborah Lippmann Addicted To Speed Quick Drying Nail Top Coat, $20, sephora.com

11. Ink Heart

Keep it simple by adding a tiny black heart to an all-nude mani. Minimum effort, maximum style.

What you'll need:

Black Nail Polish: Zoya Nail Polish in Raven, $10, amazon.com

Nail Art Brush: Beauty Max 5-Piece Nail Art Brush Set, $8.99, amazon.com

12. Retro Vibes

Color-blocking just got a lot more groovy. Take your red hole reinforcement stickers and add one on the lower left side of your nail, then paint on a red shape. Once it's dried, take your reinforcement stickers again and adhere them to the upper left corner of the nail, then paint the insides of it with your purple polish. Finish with a topcoat to leave nails super shiny.

What you'll need:

Hole Reinforcement Stickers: Avery Hole Reinforcement Labels, $1.88, amazon.com

Dark Purple Nail Polish: Marc Jacobs Beauty Hi-Shine Nail Polish in Purple Glaze, $12, sephora.com

Red Nail Polish: Essie Expressie Nail Polish in Seize The Minute, $8.99, target.com

Topcoat: Deborah Lippmann Addicted To Speed Quick Drying Nail Top Coat, $20, sephora.com

13. Comme Des Garçons

Give your look a designer-vibe with an accent nail that screams luxe. Take your nail art brush and draw on the half-heart and lazy eyes. Do this on all your fingers for a mega statement or on one single nail as a fun detail.

What you'll need:

Nail Art Brush: Beauty Max 5-Piece Nail Art Brush Set, $8.99, amazon.com

Red Nail Polish: Essie Expressie Nail Polish in Seize The Minute, $8.99, target.com

Black Nail Polish: Zoya Nail Polish in Raven, $10, amazon.com

White Nail Polish: Sally Hansen Hard As Nails Xtreme Wear Nail Color in White On, $1.90, amazon.com

14. Art Deco

What we love so much about this look is that it's so hard to mess up. Art isn't meant to be perfect, and what is perfect anyway? Paint on a red base, then using your nail art brush, paint whatever your heart desires. To give it an even cooler edge, finish the look with a matte topcoat.

What you'll need:

Red Nail Polish: Essie Expressie Nail Polish in Seize The Minute, $8.99, target.com

White Nail Polish: Sally Hansen Hard As Nails Xtreme Wear Nail Color in White On, $1.90, amazon.com

Nail Art Brush: Beauty Max 5-Piece Nail Art Brush Set, $8.99, amazon.com

Matte Topcoat: OPI Matte Top Coat, $10.50, amazon.com

15. Sweet & Simple

How cute is the color-coordinated mani? To achieve this look at home, paint each of your nails a different color, wait for them to dry, then using your nail art brush, draw on tiny white hearts.

What you'll need:

Red Nail Polishes: OPI Nail Lacquer in Biggle Apple Red, Madam President, and Popular Vote; $10.50 each; ulta.com

Pink Nail Polishes: ella + mila Nail Polish in Pinktini, So In Love, and Tea Rose; $10.49 each; target.com

White Nail Polish: Sally Hansen Hard As Nails Xtreme Wear Nail Color in White On, $1.90, amazon.com

Nail Art Brush: Beauty Max 5-Piece Nail Art Brush Set, $8.99, amazon.com

16. Heart Tips

Take the classic French-mani for a spin with this Valentine's Day-inspired look. To create, take your favorite blush-pink nail polish and draw on the top half of a heart. That's it!

What you'll need:

Pale Pink Nail Polish: ORLY Breathable Treatment + Color in Kiss Me, I'm Kind, $8.99, target.com

Nail Art Brush: Beauty Max 5-Piece Nail Art Brush Set, $8.99, amazon.com

17. Geometric Love

This is another waiting game. First, you'll have to draw on large squares in your base color, then after it's dried, draw a smaller shape inside it.

What you'll need:

18. Stylish Squiggles

This is one of the easiest nail art designs to recreate because all you have to do is create a fun squiggle on half (or more!) of the nail. If you need to clean up the edges, use your handy nail art brush to draw on the outer lines.

What you'll need:

Red Nail Polish: Essie Expressie Nail Polish in Seize The Minute, $8.99, target.com

19. Pretty In Pink

Cute, cute, cute! Paint on a pale pink base, then using your nail art brush, draw on tiny dots and hearts.

What you'll need: