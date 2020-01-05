These are the 12 Best Golden Globes Beauty Looks of the Decade

The 2021 Golden Globes are right around the corner, officially kicking off the 2021 (virtual) red carpet season. We can't wait to see what our favorite stars wear, from dazzling gowns to pajamas, and we're also eager to see what beauty looks they're going to cook up. The beginning of the 2010s saw a mix of pixie cuts, simple hairstyles, and smokey eyes, and as we progressed through the decade, there was more natural hair texture, unconventional makeup looks, and modern braids gracing the red carpet.

Ahead of the 2021 Golden Globes, we're looking back at some of the best beauty looks of the past decade, from Lady Gaga's Smurf-blue hair at the 2019 Golden Globes to Rooney Mara's sleek minimalism in 2012. Below, the 12 best Golden Globes beauty looks from the last decade.

1. 2011: Emma Stone

Emma Stone's platinum blonde hair is one for the books. Despite being a natural blonde, Stone usually wears her hair red, so this drastic change was a fresh look for the La La Land star. She wore it in a polished updo and left the rest of her beauty look be much more subtle, with just a hint of pink blush and soft pink lips.

2. 2012: Rooney Mara

Leave it to The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo star to kill it on the red carpet with her piercing blue eyes and minimalist beauty looks. In 2012, Mara wore her hair in a sleek low ponytail and graced us with a soft glam eye look with knife-sharp eyeliner.

3. 2013: Kerry Washington

The Little Fires Everywhere star looked incredible with her '70s-inspired fringe and blue eye makeup.

4. 2014: Lupita Nyong’o

Radiant skin, glittery gold eyeshadow, red lips, and short hair made for the winning beauty combo.

5. 2015: Jennifer Lopez

Look, we love everything J.Lo does and will always fan-girl over her fierce red carpet looks, but in 2015 she really hit it out of the ballpark. The Hustlers star added golden highlights to her brunette mane, styling it with a middle part and glamorous bedhead volume.

6. 2016: Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde was way ahead of the time with her stunning wine-toned lids at the 2016 Golden Globe awards.

7. 2017: Lily Collins

The always-romantic Lily Collins graced the 2017 Golden Globes with a tousled braided bun, soft pink lips, and a bold red lip—a killer trifecta.

8. 2018: Zoë Kravitz

The Big Little Lies star and face of YSL Beauty stunned on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet with a pixie cut, cat-eye liner, bronzed cheeks, and red lips.

9. 2019: Lady Gaga

The ever-bold Lady Gaga never fails to bring her A-game to a red carpet event, and the 2019 Golden Globes were no exception. The award-winning singer matched her hair color to her blue gown and soft eye makeup.

10. 2019: Thandie Newton

V-v-volume! The Star Wars star took her natural texture to new heights with this dramatic hair look, and paired it with a dark smokey eye.

11. 2019: Lucy Boynton

The Politician star is a red carpet favorite for her daring and darling makeup looks—she's not one to shy away from pushing the boundaries of conventional beauty looks. In 2019, Boynton rocked a metallic double eyeliner, chunky lashes, and a wavy bob parted in the middle. The result? A total dream show.

12. 2020: Joey King

