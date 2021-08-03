10 Best Body and Face Wipes for Managing Summertime Sweat

These biodegradable shower sheets will become a lifesaver when you need to freshen up on the go. They come in a 10-pack of individually wrapped cleansing cloths, which are formulated with ingredients like glycolic acid to break down dirt, and coconut, peppermint, and sweet almond oils to soothe and hydrate skin. Five-star Megababe reviewers have loved using the 8" x 10" wipes on camping trips, for post-workout freshening up, and even for cleaning up drink spills when going out. One reviewer also said the sheets were a "real lifesaver" when their water went out and they had to go into the office.