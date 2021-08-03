10 Best Body and Face Wipes for Managing Summertime Sweat
Summertime can be a dream filled with sundresses, beach days, and ice-cold drinks on patios. It can also be—record scratch—a sweaty nightmare. As much as we all want to be the carefree movie character versions of ourselves in the summer, it's easy to get distracted by things such as sweat stains, clothes sticking to our backs, and body odor instead. However, sweat doesn't have to be the villain ruining our Hot Girl Summers—we just need the right tools to fight it.
Some of the worst summertime discomforts happen post-transit. While it can feel amazing to get ready in the AC at home, that confidence can quickly go out the window after walking, riding, or biking anywhere in the heat. However, packing some on-the-go body wipes in your bag can be the difference between you feeling refreshed and you swearing to never leave the house again. Luckily, there are plenty of great products out there to help you feel comfortable in your skin and live your best summer life.
Below, shop the best face and body wipes for managing summertime sweat.
Best body wipes for sweat:
1. Best biodegradable body wipes:
These biodegradable shower sheets will become a lifesaver when you need to freshen up on the go. They come in a 10-pack of individually wrapped cleansing cloths, which are formulated with ingredients like glycolic acid to break down dirt, and coconut, peppermint, and sweet almond oils to soothe and hydrate skin. Five-star Megababe reviewers have loved using the 8" x 10" wipes on camping trips, for post-workout freshening up, and even for cleaning up drink spills when going out. One reviewer also said the sheets were a "real lifesaver" when their water went out and they had to go into the office.
2. Best deodorant body wipes:
Feeling sweaty is one thing, but smelling bad can be even worse. These underarm wipes are specifically formulated to neutralize odor and keep you smelling good for hours. Made with a blend of natural essential oils and coconut milk, these wipes can be used as a replacement for daily deodorant in the morning or kept on hand for whenever you need a refresher.
One Ulta reviewer also said these wipes work great for managing under-boob sweat, writing, "Like many busty women, I have an issue with the undersides of my breast getting musty or sweaty and lots of wipes and lotions either cause irritation or plain don't work/last... but these wipes were fantastic!"
3. Best fragrance-free body wipes:
Sensitive skin types, this one's for you. From the period- and self-care brand Athena Club, these biodegradable and flushable wipes are packed with skin-soothing ingredients—such as aloe leaf juice and chamomile, cucumber, and oat extracts—and free of any potentially irritating fragrances. Plus, the wipes are designed to balance your pH so they're safe for down-there care. One five-star reviewer wrote, "I have bought a few different brands of wipes for that time of the month and this seems to be the best one out there because I have sensitive skin and this isn't drying and has no added scents or chemicals."
4. Best pH-balanced body wipes:
For a product you can trust to be vagina-friendly, look no further than the female-owned sexual wellness brand Maude. These compressed towels are designed for pre- or post-sex cleanup and are hypoallergenic and pH-balanced to keep you clean and healthy. Just add water for an on-the-go refresh. Then, when you're done, throw the compostable wipe in with the compost or trash and they'll biodegrade over time.
One reviewer says these wipes have come in handy on multiple accounts. "These are great to use at home after sex or when I'm on my period," the reviewer wrote. "Also, I took these camping last weekend and was able to freshen up my entire body with just one towel. They are surprisingly large once expanded. Big fan!"
5. Best post-workout body wipes:
These Busy Co. wipes are designed to tackle body odor and sweat at once. The large cleansing sheets can be used for an all-over body refresh and they're packed with skin-friendly ingredients to keep you clean and minimize breakouts. The wipes contain glycolic acid to gently exfoliate the skin, arnica flower to soothe the skin, and charcoal to remove dirt and reduce the appearance of pores.
Plus, the wipes were made with the environment in mind from start to finish. Not only are they compostable, but they were made using leftover fabric scraps from clothing manufacturing so you can feel okay about using these every day.
6. Best anti-bacterial body wipes:
The pandemic has given many of us a new fear of germs and a new definition of what it means to be clean. Luckily, these body wipes can provide peace of mind. Not only do they wipe away sweat and dirt, but they also kill off 99% of bacteria. The wipes are great for use after riding public transportation or working out in a public gym to ensure you're both clean and germ-free. Plus, they're biodegradable, alcohol-free, and vegan.
Best face wipes for sweat:
7. Best drugstore face wipes:
Not only are these cult-favorite wipes a popular go-to for daily cleansing and makeup removal, but they're also a great product to keep on hand anytime you need to wipe away sweat and dirt from your face. Plus, they're a bargain—you can snag two 25-packs for under $10 on Amazon right now.
8. Best exfoliating face wipes:
These Ursa Major face wipes are formulated with the brand's 4-in-1 face tonic, which cleans, exfoliates, soothes, and hydrates—aka everything you could want in a face wipe. Not only are the wipes great for on-the-go refreshing, but Ulta reviewers also say they've had significant impacts on their skin. "The wipes have truly saved my skin from very bad mask-ne," one reviewer wrote. Another reviewer, who bought the wipes for their teenage son, wrote, "They work great & super easy to use. It has improved his skin!!" The bamboo face wipes are also vegan and free of silicones, synthetic fragrances, petrochemicals, and parabens.
9. Best compostable face wipes:
These Busy Co. face wipes are entirely plant-based, compostable, and packed with benefits for your skin. They're formulated with AHA (alpha hydroxy acid) and BHA (beta hydroxy acid) to deeply exfoliate and reduce the appearance of pores; clover to boost skin's natural renewal process and protect from stress, pollution, and blue light; and calendula to soothe irritation and inflammation. You can also shop the same wipes in a calming and brightening option to serve your specific skin needs.
10. Best face wipes for oily skin
For oily and acne-prone skin, it's important to tackle sweat as soon as possible to avoid clogging pores and causing further breakouts. These dermatologist-tested wipes are specifically designed to remove oil and pore-clogging impurities while still being safe for sensitive skin. "I bought these because my face gets excessively oily during the day, especially in summer months...They work great in lieu of a full face wash," one five-star reviewer wrote, adding, "I do have sensitive skin, like I usually turn red when I get facials type sensitive, and these don't bother me at all."