These Are the Best Beauty Looks From The 2021 Golden Globe Awards

Carson looked fierce AF at the Golden Globes, just like the drugstore mascara she used. Of course, we also love her stunning updo. Hairstylist Caile Noble describes it as Old Hollywood meets Parisian chic, and we couldn't agree more. To achieve the look, he first used the Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum to smooth out Carson's hair and tame flyaways. He then parted her hair on the side, back combed the hair in the crown to create lift, and gently pulled the hair back and twisted it into place securing it with hair pins.