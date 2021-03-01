These Are the Best Beauty Looks From The 2021 Golden Globe Awards
Another year, another round of award shows. In 2021, we're kicking off the year with the Golden Globes, but unlike in other years, the show is being held virtually. Although there isn't a real red carpet, that isn't stopping celebrities from stepping up their fashion and beauty A-games. From Sarah Hyland's princess-like red hair, to Amanda Seyfried's classic glam look, to Andra Day's two-toned lipstick, to Laverne Cox's milkmaid braids, here are the best beauty looks of the 2021 Golden Globes.
Sarah Hyland
Hyland turned up the heat by matching her newly red her to her fire hydrant dress. To achieve her princess-like waves, celebrity hairstylist Ryan Richman used the ghd Max Styler to smooth the star's roots, then created her soft waves with the ghd Curve Soft Curl Iron. To finish, he brushed her hair from roots to tip to break up the curls and make the look softer.
Kaley Cuoco
Cuoco prepped for her Cinderella-like look by styling her curtain bangs and long hair into silky, slightly bent strands. Her hairstylist, Christine Symonds, gave the The Flight Attendant star some extra volume by adding some Hidden Crown Clip-In Extensions, curling her hair with T3 Curling Iron, and wrapping up the look with Clairol's Shine Spray for extra vibrancy.
Laverne Cox
Cox always steps up the style game, and she did it again with her Globes' hair and makeup look. The Promising Young Woman actor wore her hair in milkmaid braids and matched her bright red dress to her stunning lipstick.
Andra Day
The updo, the baby hairs, the highlighter, the two-toned lip, oh my! Day did not come to play with her stellar beauty look for her big night. She's nominated for her role as Billie Holiday in The United States Vs. Billie Holiday and for Best Original Song for the film.
Amanda Seyfried
Fekkai Artistic Director Renato Campora created Seyfried's flawless blowout by first creating a deep side part, then applying Fekkai's Brilliant Gloss Perfecting Crème for that red carpet shine. She used a 1.5" curling iron to create the waves, pinning them up for 10 minutes to let them cool, then brushing through them for that bouncy effect. She wrapped up by adding Fekkai's Texturing Spray for the final oomph. Seyfried's daughter tried to help her mom get ready too, but instead, the Mank star allowed to brush her mama's hand (an equal honor, in our opinion).
Angela Bassett
Bassett's thigh-long braid stole the show at the Golden Globe Awards. "Braids are a big trend right now and we wanted something that would be off the face but still have the drama," said hairstylist Randy Stodghill, who made teensy-tiny braids that are weaved into her long hair, making it a blink-and-you'll-miss-it detail. To give her hair extra shine, he added a few drops of PhytoSpecific Baobab Oil over the finished look.
Julia Garner
The Ozark star wore her gorgeous, curly hair in an elegant French twist. Her hairstylist Bobby Eliot pinned it together with a bedazzled Jennifer Behr bobby pin. Ooh la la! "My inspiration for this evening was a romantic feeling with a touch of vintage glamour, while still keeping the look cool and modern," said Eliot of the look. To get her curls in tip-top shape, he used John Frieda's Dream Curls Curl Defining Cream Oil to prep the hair before styling. Then, after creating her updo, he lightly crunched in the John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch Up Crème to define the curls.
Sofia Carson
Carson looked fierce AF at the Golden Globes, just like the drugstore mascara she used. Of course, we also love her stunning updo. Hairstylist Caile Noble describes it as Old Hollywood meets Parisian chic, and we couldn't agree more. To achieve the look, he first used the Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum to smooth out Carson's hair and tame flyaways. He then parted her hair on the side, back combed the hair in the crown to create lift, and gently pulled the hair back and twisted it into place securing it with hair pins.
Anya Taylor-Joy
The queen, we mean, the star, of The Queen's Gambit looked very elegant with her subtle smoky eye, long acrylic nails, and sleek blonde hair. Checkmate.
Amy Poelher
Co-host and all-time girl crush Amy Poelher stunned on the red carpet with her super-shiny waves, flushed cheeks, and nude lips. Celebrity hairstylist Kylee Heath used the Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Professional Flat Iron to curl her hair in 1 1/4" pieces and used the Philip B. Lovin’ Pomade to give her that high-shine finish. Before serving face on the red carpet, makeup artist Molly Stern used the Pause Well-Aging Fascia Stimulating Tool to sculpt Poehler's cheekbones to perfection.
Nicola Coughlan
Attention Lady Whistledown, we're going to need a full breakdown of Nicola's playful makeup look. Makeup artist Neil Young made the Bridgerton star's blue eyes pop with fucshia eyeshadow and barely-there face makeup for an even bigger impact.
Lily Collins
Color Design Eyeshadow in EmeraldThis jewel-toned eyeshadow and voluminous, romantic hairstyle is everything. “The rich tones in Lily’s Saint Laurent dress and stunning Cartier jewelry were the springboard for the color palette of the makeup," says makeup artist Fiona Stiles. "I wanted to lean into the elegance and create a look that felt very sophisticated—a full face, with emphasis on eyes, lips, and cheeks—it’s the whole package.” Collins' whole look is gorgeous, of course, and if you're looking to recreate her standout '70s-inspired eye makeup, swipe Lancôme's Color Design Eyeshadow in Midnight Stone across your lids, then swipe the Color Design Eyeshadow in Emerald under the eyes.