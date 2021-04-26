Viola Davis Wore a Full Face of Drugstore Makeup to the Oscars

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Academy Awards are all about the glitz and glam. We love watching the stars strut down the red carpet in their best suits and gowns—and who doesn't? Yet while we drool over the celebs' couture outfits, we rarely find Oscar-worthy fashion dupes we can wear IRL. It's much more likely that we find an affordable beauty product that has been used for red carpet looks instead. One of those moments came yesterday at the 2021 Oscars when Viola Davis stepped out in an Alexander McQueen dress and a full face of L'Oréal makeup.

Davis' makeup artist, Autumn Moultrie, took to Instagram to share some of the drugstore beauty products used on the star for the 2021 Academy Awards. "Viola's dress is always my inspiration for the look," Moultrie said of the makeup look in a press release. "We wanted the look to be soft and sophisticated, but also dramatic. That's why I went with a soft lip but a dramatic bold and metallic eye."

To prep the skin, Moultrie applied L'Oréal's new Age Perfect Midnight Serum to hydrate Davis's skin and give it a subtle glow. Then, she used the brand's Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation SPF 50 (in the shade Mahogany) on the Ma Rainey's Black Bottom star's face as a base, then followed up with Age Perfect Creamy Powder Foundation under the eyes, the center of her forehead, bridge of her nose, and the center of her chin to provide a bit more coverage.

viola davis oscars drugstore makeup l'oreal foundation L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation SPF 50 $11.92 SHOP IT Amazon

For Davis' eyes, Moultrie opted for a bold, dark look. She began by using the Age Perfect Satin Glide Eyeliner on the upper lids, followed by the Age Perfect Magnifying Pencil for the brows, and the brand's cult-favorite Voluminous Mascara to make Davis's lashes pop on camera.

To wrap up the Oscar nominee's makeup look, Moultrie lined Davis's lips with the Age Perfect Anti Feathering Lip Liner in Cranberry, then filled in the rest of her pout with the Bold Orchid shade to create more depth.