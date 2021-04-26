Vanessa Kirby Used an Award-Winning Face Gloss for All-Over Shine at the Oscars

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Vanessa Kirby stunned at the 93rd annual Academy Awards. On the red carpet, she turned heads for her pale pink Gucci gown and bold beauty beauty look, and it's the latter that made us look twice. Apart from using noticing that she used a classic red lip, we saw that the Oscar nominee had that alluring lit-from-within glow. Curious, we headed over to her makeup artist's Instagram account and confirmed what we thought—Kirby was using a Beauty Crush Award-winning face gloss.

MUA Jo Baker uploaded a video to her Instagram page where she demonstrated how she used the Gucci Éclat De Beauté Effet Lumière face gloss on Kirby's lids to make the actress's eyes pop. It was the perfect way to make the Pieces of a Woman star's complexion stand out in a natural, healthy way while providing an out-of-this-world shine. We should know—we tested over 60 highlighters this year to find the best one.

The trendy "wet look" is highly coveted although it's hard to achieve, but this glossy highlighter makes it attainable. "I fell in love with it the first time I tried it," said one tester. "My face looked as radiant as a wet seal's skin, and it was so glowy that even my colleagues noticed it over Zoom. Since then, I've been using it almost every day."