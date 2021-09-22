This Pomade Pencil Is the Only Product That Gives My Sparse Brows Long-Lasting Definition

To use, I first brush through my brows with the attached spoolie, directing the hairs upward so I can see the sparse areas. (Since the product doesn't slip around like a traditional pomade, I don't have to worry about making a smudgy mess.) Then, using a light hand, I draw a thin line under my brows and brush the color up into the hairs for an initial fill-in. Next, I create hair-like strokes. The pencil has an oval-meets-diamond shape, which I typically don't like, but this one has a pointed tip that allows me to create hair-like definition. I then draw a light line from my arch to the tail of my brow for definition, applying more pressure for a deeper color on the end of my brow. Lastly, I give my brows a brush-through and set them with the brand's Brow Wig gel.