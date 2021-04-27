Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The TikTok Beauty Trend You Should Try, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

TikTok has taught us countless things: how to extend the life of fresh-cut flowers, how to turn a crossbody purse into a backpack, and how to use a round brush, to name just a few life-changing hacks. But one of our favorite areas of expertise to turn to TikTok for is beauty. The platform has shown us how to execute beauty tricks we never thought we'd master, like perfecting winged eyeliner and achieving mochi skin.

But with literally millions of beauty trends floating around TikTok, which one should we dip our toes into first? We turned to the stars to guide us, as they know us best. Astrologist Lisa Stardust chose one TikTok beauty trend for each zodiac sign to try, based on their personalities and preferences. Below, read Stardust's pick for your zodiac sign, and prepare to play with TikTok beauty trends.

Aries: Glass skin cheat

Glass skin has been trending for over a year now, and the desire for skin to appear pore-less and translucent isn't going away soon. "The 'Glass Skin Cheat' is ideal for Aries to glow up, as they like to be the best at everything they do and shine bright like the superstars they are," Stardust explains.

Mix your moisturizer, primer, foundation, and liquid highlighter, then spread them across your skin for the dewy, glassy skin of your dreams.

This cult-favorite drugstore lotion is lightweight, hydrating, and dermatologist-approved for sensitive skin.

Thanks to its skincare-like formula (packed with antioxidants), wearing this foundation is better for your skin than wearing nothing at all. One reviewer has stuck by it for going on a decade, and even her dermatologist has complimented the product's effect on her skin.

This "baby skin" primer blurs pores and spreads on your skin like a moisturizer, which is ideal for creating a glass skin effect.

Achieve the ultimate dewy glow with this satiny pink liquid highlighter.

Taurus: No-transfer lipgloss

"The moment that the NYX Shine Loud Lipgloss went viral, Taurus was pleased since they could pucker their sensual lips for hours on end," Stardust says. TikTokers say the drugstore lipgloss is super pigmented yet totally transfer-proof, meaning you can kiss, drink, and wear it under a mask without smudging.

Gemini: Winged eyeliner

Admit it: We've all failed at winged eyeliner before. The sleek look is no easy feat, but TikTok has a hack for that. According to Stardust, "winged eyeliner will elevate Gemini's look and take their airy vibe to the next level, as it will open their eyes to new heights."

This easy-glide eyeliner from e.l.f. Cosmetics includes a fine tip brush for precise and smooth application. Choose between charcoal, jet black, and midnight shades for a dramatic statement.

Cancer: Oil roller

If you're on TikTok, chances are you've seen videos of the Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Stone Roller. Made with real volcanic stone, this reusable roller absorbs oil on your skin for a matte appearance. "Activate zones and areas that can give you more energy as well as clearing up oily skin by using healing volcanic rocks," Stardust says. "This is a great hack for Cancer to attain luminescent skin."

The best part? Unlike single-use blotting papers, this oil roller is easy to clean and reusable for on-the-go oil control.

Leo: Rainbow eyeshadow

"Rainbow eyeshadow is great for Leo who likes to make an entrance and rock a dramatic makeup look," Stardust says. All eyes will be on you and your colorful eye makeup.

Virgo: Skinimalism

Skinimalism—which loosely translates to "less is more" skincare—is all the rage these days. This massive beauty trend involves taking better care of your skin with fewer products so that you need less makeup and can simply allow your skin's natural texture and beauty to shine through.

According to Stardust, "skinimalism is perfect for Virgo, who isn't keen on wearing a lot of makeup and likes to keep their beauty looks simple."

Libra: Pastel eyeliner

Channel your inner painter with this pastel eyeliner trend. Mix a chunk of the NYX eye pencil with cheap, bright eyeshadow, and violá—you've created your unique pastel color perfect for eyeliner or eyeshadow. "Pastel eyeliner is the perfect makeup addition for creative Libra, who likes to exercise their artistic side regularly," Stardust says.

Scorpio: "Instant facelift" concealer trick

"The 'Instant Facelift' Concealer Trick' is perfect for Scorpio's transformative vibe," Stardust says. "It's a mini facial evolution and facelift without the fuss." Simply follow the steps shown with the concealer of your choice and see your face appear more lifted.

This concealer was a 2021 Beauty Crush Award winner for several reasons: It doesn't dry out the skin and is formulated with soothing rosewater for extra hydration without sacrificing high coverage.

Sagittarius: Glitter nails

According to Stardust, "Sagittarius likes to wear bold colors, which is why they will like to rock bright nails in glittery hues." Plus, could this video of nail art be any more satisfying?

Capricorn: No-heat curls

"No-heat curls is the ideal TikTok beauty trend for Capricorn," Stardust says. "The look is perfect for hosting meetings on Zoom and in the boardroom." Bonus: In the long run, this curling technique is way better for your hair health than using hot tools.

Aquarius: Clay mask

"Aquariuses are known to look for unique beauty hacks, which is what this clay mask can bring their beauty game," Stardust explains.

Mixed with apple cider vinegar or water, this clay mask deeply cleanses your pores while moisturizing the skin and helping clear breakouts. Celebs like Mindy Kaling, Lili Reinhart, and Kourtney Kardashian are all fans.

Pisces: Slugging

Although it might sound gross, slugging is a dermatologist-approved beauty trend that leaves your skin super-moisturized. Sealing the skin with a petrolatum-based ointment like Vaseline or Aquaphor overnight can work wonders on the face, lips, ankles, or any part of the body that needs extra hydration.

According to Stardust, "slugging is great for the water sign Pisces, as it won't leave their skin dry and will hydrate it, bringing them full circle to their watery sentiments."

