I Strawberry-Tinted My Light Brown Hair With These Innovative Dye Drops

The multi-use hair dye drops are the first of their kind on the market. For starters, each bottle contains 200 drops of color, which can be used to color your hair up to 30 times. Since they're less than $25, they're more cost-efficient than the cheapest drugstore box dyes. Plus, they're less wasteful too, with zero single-use plastic in any of its packagings. The streamlined coloring process is also easy to love—all you have to do is add the drops to your favorite conditioner, apply the mix to your hair for 10 minutes, then rinse it out. It's that simple.