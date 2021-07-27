This Olaplex Treatment Made My Hair Softer and Healthier Than Ever Before

All I've ever wanted was soft, shiny, and healthy hair. However, I also insist on coloring it, and I've been known to get a keratin treatment every two years or so. Plus, I use hot tools all the time. The contrast between what I want and what I do is an irony that doesn't escape me, but I'm just not willing to miss a hair color appointment or to let my curly hair air dry. Instead, I lean on hair masks, leave-in treatments, and shine sprays to get keep my hair healthy—and of the hundreds of products I've tried, the best one has been the Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask.