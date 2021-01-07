This Eye Serum Makes My 60-Year-Old Mom Look a *Full* Decade Younger

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Welcome to Game Changers, a weekly series in which we reveal the holy-grail beauty products we're loving now—the ones that saved our hair, cleared our skin, and, in some way, changed our lives.

As far as beauty products go, my mom is the kind of person who is willing to try anything. She's pretty fearless when it comes to reaching for the latest drugstore eye cream that promises luxury-level results or the affordable wrinkle cream that promises to take years off your complexion. Naturally, she was thrilled when I gifted her with Naturopathica's Passion Fruit and Retinol Ageless Eye Serum, a product that yielded a whopping 90% decrease in dark circles in its clinical trials. Touting the ability to make eyes look more youthful, awake, and even-toned, it's now her new favorite product.

Naturopathica Passion Fruit & Retinol Ageless Eye Serum $96 SHOP IT Dermstore

"Application is easy," she tells me, "but it's important to note that you only need the tiniest pea-sized amount because it's pretty powerful and can be drying if you use too much."

To avoid this, she tells me that she uses the product just a few times a week—non-consecutively—at night. For best results, you simply need to pat a small amount of the silky serum under your eyes after cleansing and go about your beauty rest as usual. My mom loves the way it melts into her skin and doesn't leave behind any greasy residue.

The results are dramatic. After just one use, I noticed a huge difference in my mom's eyes. Her dark circles had nearly vanished, her fine lines and crow's feet were noticeably diminished, and overall, her under-eye area looked brighter, less puffy, and so much more refreshed. She looked like she had gotten the best sleep of her life and rewound time in the process.

Image zoom Me + my cute mom | Credit: Mackenzie Dunn, HelloGiggles