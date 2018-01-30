Valentine’s Day beauty may bring images of bright red lipstick and romantic rose perfume bottles to mind, but Native Deodorant is shaking up the V-Day beauty game. How you might ask? The brand’s new natural deodorant pack features scents like chocolate-covered strawberries (yes, you read that right) and champagne.

The Native Deodorant Valentine’s Pack ($30) features three unique scents: Champagne, Rose Petals, and Chocolate Covered Strawberry. As always, Native’s deodorants don’t have any harsh chemicals in them (we’re looking at you aluminum). We just excited Native keeps treating us to sweet-scented deodorants, that entices our sweet tooth. They not only released a Pumpkin Spice Latte deodorant last year but they also launched a brunch-themed pack.

The Valentine’s Pack is nestled inside a box with a cheeky card that takes any awkwardness of giving deodorant as a gift. It’s especially a great gift for the natural beauty lover on your Valentine’s Day list.

native-deodorant-valentines-day-pack Credit: Image Courtesy of Native Deodorant